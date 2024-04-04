 Top Factors to Consider While Choosing the New Car Insurance Policy : The Tribune India

  Top Factors to Consider While Choosing the New Car Insurance Policy

Top Factors to Consider While Choosing the New Car Insurance Policy

Top Factors to Consider While Choosing the New Car Insurance Policy


Purchasing a new car is a joyous occasion, marking a significant milestone in your life. But owning a vehicle goes beyond the thrill of driving it; safeguarding your prized possession becomes pivotal to maintaining that joy. Auto insurance serves as a financial shield, protecting your car from unforeseen damages and liabilities.

But with an array of options available under the umbrella of new car insurance, how do you select the best plan for your needs? This guide sheds light on key factors to consider when choosing an insurance policy for your new vehicle, ensuring you make an informed decision that offers optimal coverage.

Understanding Your New Car Insurance Needs

Deciphering your new car insurance needs boils down to three critical elements - the desired level of protection, budget constraints, and unique circumstances. Most car owners share some common needs.

Comprehensive coverage is often preferred as it safeguards against various risks, from accidents to thefts. Budget-friendly premiums are a significant consideration, especially for those who may be purchasing their first vehicle or those who own multiple vehicles. Finally, specific add-ons such as engine protection or roadside assistance might be necessary depending on individual situations.

Remember, choosing a policy like two wheeler insurance online should always align with your distinctive requirements and constraints.

Deciphering Coverage Options

Regarding new car insurance, you essentially have two key options: third-party liability cover and comprehensive cover. Think of third-party coverage as a safety net; if you accidentally dent someone else's vehicle at a crowded parking lot, it covers the costs. On the other hand, comprehensive cover is like your vehicle's personal bodyguard. From theft to accidental damage, it shields your car against many risks. You will find similar options with two wheeler insurance online as well.

But protection doesn't stop there. You can further fortify your shield with add-on covers like zero depreciation for value-conscious buyers, engine protection for monsoon-prone regions and roadside assistance for those spontaneous road trips.

Importance of Add-on Covers and How to Choose Them

When gearing up to buy new car insurance, you must acquaint yourself with the arsenal of add-on covers available. These nifty extras, like zero depreciation, engine protection, roadside assistance, and personal accident cover, provide your vehicle an extra layer of protection.

Here's a snapshot of common add-ons that you could consider:

  • Zero Depreciation: This shields you from the depreciation hit on your car parts during a claim settlement.
  • Engine Protection: It covers repairs and replacement costs in case of damage to the car’s engine.
  • Roadside Assistance: Offers help like towing service, fuel delivery or minor repairs if your car breaks down in the middle of nowhere.
  • Personal Accident Cover: Provides compensation in case of disability or demise due to an accident while driving.

Evaluating Insurer’s Claim Settlement Ratio

The insurer's claim settlement ratio is crucial to consider while purchasing new car insurance. This metric reveals the number of claims an insurer has successfully settled versus the total claims received. For instance, a ratio of 95% implies that out of 100 claims received, 95 were successfully settled.

A higher ratio indicates a trustworthy insurer with efficient services—exactly what you need when facing unexpected vehicle damages. Always remember, choosing an insurance provider isn’t just about premium costs—it's about timely and hassle-free settlements.

Conclusion

Navigating the maze of auto insurance options can be daunting, but we've equipped you with the key factors to consider when meticulously selecting your new car insurance. This journey has taken us from understanding the importance of auto insurance, exploring various types of coverages, and demystifying claim settlement ratios, to the art of choosing suitable add-on covers.

Remember, the right auto insurance policy not only safeguards your dream wheels but also provides peace of mind as you chart your own roads. With this knowledge, head to ACKO's website and experience a seamless, transparent, quick insurance purchase process tailored to your needs. Safe driving!

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

