 TOP FIVE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INSTITUTES IN INDIA FOR TRAINING AND PRODUCING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • TOP FIVE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INSTITUTES IN INDIA FOR TRAINING AND PRODUCING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

TOP FIVE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INSTITUTES IN INDIA FOR TRAINING AND PRODUCING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

TOP FIVE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INSTITUTES IN INDIA FOR TRAINING AND PRODUCING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS


A healthy corporate environment is built on the foundation of corporate governance, and independent directors are essential to this framework. Independent directors on a company's board ensure that it runs morally and responsibly because they offer a wealth of experience, objectivity, and accountability. It is imperative to obtain specialized training and certification from credible corporate governance institutes in order to function as an effective independent director in India.

Let us know the top five corporate governance institutes in India that offer training and certification programs for aspiring independent directors.

  1. DIRECTOR'S INSTITUTE, AN INITIATIVE BY WDC

The Directors' Institute - World Council of Directors, a distinguished initiative under the World Development Corporation (WDC) umbrella, has emerged as a global leader in corporate governance. Recognized by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and the World Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) as the "Leader in Corporate Governance," this institute has promoted responsible corporate practices and elevated governance standards worldwide. The Institution’s commitment to transparency and value creation is evident through its impressive clientele of over 2000 satisfied clients. It has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking highly skilled and qualified board directors. DI holds affiliations with four prestigious accredited agencies, including the CPDSO and the Global Association for ESG. These affiliations testify to DI's unwavering dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering programs that meet global accreditation criteria. DI also provides an International Corporate Directorship Program, which can be converted into  Masters and Doctorate later.

DI's internationally accredited courses fetch ECTS points for higher studies like Doctorate and PhDs.  The programs are the war chests and provide points for international immigration.

2. INDIAN INSTITUTES OF MANAGEMENT (IIMs)

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are esteemed institutions known for their excellence in management education. Several IIMs offer programs and courses that are highly relevant for individuals aspiring to become independent directors. These programs cover corporate governance, leadership, ethical decision-making, and regulatory compliance. While the exact programs and certifications may vary among different IIMs, they collectively contribute significantly to preparing individuals for effective roles in corporate governance.

3. INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS (IOD)

The Institute of Directors (IOD) is one of India's premier organizations specializing in corporate governance education and training. Established in 1990, the IOD offers a comprehensive "Certified Independent Directors" (CID) program. This program covers various aspects of corporate governance, including legal and regulatory requirements, board dynamics, risk management, and ethics. The IOD conducts regular workshops, conferences, and seminars to provide continuous learning opportunities and networking for directors. The CID certification from IOD is highly regarded and widely recognized in India.

4.THE INSTITUTE OF COMPANY SECRETARIES OF INDIA (ICSI) - CERTIFIED INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a renowned professional body in India with a focus on governance, compliance, and company secretaries. ICSI offers a "Certified Independent Directors" program that equips participants with the knowledge and skills needed to serve as effective independent directors. This program covers corporate governance laws, ethical practices, risk management, and boardroom dynamics. The ICSI certification is widely recognized and respected in India's corporate governance landscape.

5.INDIAN INSTITUTE OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (IICA)

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. IICA offers a program called the "Certification Programme for Independent Directors" (CPIR). This program is aimed at developing a pool of well-trained independent directors. It covers various aspects of corporate governance, including legal and regulatory frameworks, board dynamics, ethics, and sustainability. IICA's program is recognized for its rigorous curriculum and strong emphasis on practical knowledge.

Conclusion

Effective corporate governance is essential for the success and sustainability of businesses in India. Independent directors play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making within companies. To prepare for these crucial roles, individuals can turn to reputable corporate governance institutes that offer training and certification programs.

The top five institutes are known for their commitment to providing high-quality governance education and resources. By completing their programs, individuals can develop the necessary skills and knowledge to excel as independent directors and contribute to the success of the companies they serve, while also ensuring good corporate governance practices in India.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

2
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Amritsar visit was about Golden Temple, positive energy and delicious food

6
Sports

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

7
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

8
Sports

Virat Kohli emerges as Player of the Tournament for outstanding performances

9
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

In pictures: Australia break billion hearts, India falter at final hurdle

10
World Cup 2023 Kingaroos’ giant leap

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

Supreme Court seeks reply of Centre, Kerala governor’s office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers’ morale

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers' morale

The prime minister says it is necessary to maintain the mora...

Adityanath government’s ban on ‘halal’-certified products—facts and politics

Adityanath government's ban on 'halal'-certified products—facts and politics

The UP government has also prohibited manufacturing, storage...

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti issues noti...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers in Amritsar freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

ICC World Cup: Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

Chandigarh: 49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works