Top Meme Coins For April

Meme coin season is, without a doubt, one of the main highlights of 2023’s crypto events. With this, meme coins are attracting more attention than usual, leading many popular tokens to surge 100x more than they might have otherwise.

While Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Caged Beasts (BEASTS) have been gaining a great deal of traction due to their utility and DeFi-driven nature, BOB Token (BOB) has managed to thrive on just memetic fun alone. If you are interested in crypto, memes, and high returns, this article will be your guide to three of the market's most favored meme coins right now.

3 Days Left!

With Big Eyes Coin’s presale coming to an end on the 3rd of June, the last couple of days feel like a bitter-sweet finale to one of the most memorable crypto ICOs of the past few years. BIG initially intrigued investors with its sweet anime-inspired kitty, but it wasn't long before they discovered that this meme coin is more than just a pretty face.

The token has a number of utility-based plans, such as an NFT collection, loot boxes, and a crypto casino! In addition, BIG commits 5% of its investments to ocean charities, making it a symbol of social responsibility within the crypto industry. Overall, BIGs presale has generated over $45 million in just four months, with early investors enjoying remarkable returns.

Caged Beasts: A Crypto Army That Fights For DeFi

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) might be the youngest token on this list, but this meme coin has a vicious army of mascots or BEASTS. From Blue Rage, the warrior baboon, to Blaze, the brainy cheetah, each of these mascots symbolizes us and our challenge against the existing financial system. The team believes that centralization has enslaved us all to an inhumane system and inspires us to find the beasts within and fight for decentralization and financial autonomy.

Transparency is a defining characteristic of Caged Beasts, providing participants with a unique insight into the stringent lock-up process that secures 75% of all investments until the release date. This long-term strategy fosters trust and integrity while also establishing BEASTS as a standout cryptocurrency. The impending launch of their website enhances community engagement, enabling investors to sign up and contribute to the project's growth!

Just Fun and Memes

Despite its lack of a specific use case, BOB Token (BOB) has gained a substantial fan base on its premise and meme fun alone. The token has recently witnessed a surge in daily trading volume, reaching a peak of over $18 million! The enthusiasm surrounding BOB suggests a positive outlook for the rest of 2023’s meme coin season, with analysts predicting potential price surges and new highs.

Although BOB did not initially capture the interest of all investors, its remarkable rise of over 3000% shortly after launch has generated a lot of hype. Plus, the emergence of the meme coin season has spread awareness, providing the token and its investors a fresh opportunity for those who missed out on BOB's early success.

As meme coin season continues to reign, BEASTS, BIG, and BOB investments are likely to continue riding with the bulls. While BOB’s lack of utility function makes its long-term future more difficult to predict, most analysts can agree that Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts are moon-bound for the long haul!

Follow the Links Below For More Information on Caged Beasts!

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.