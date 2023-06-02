 Top Meme Coins For April : The Tribune India

Top Meme Coins For April

Top Meme Coins For April


Meme coin season is, without a doubt, one of the main highlights of 2023’s crypto events. With this, meme coins are attracting more attention than usual, leading many popular tokens to surge 100x more than they might have otherwise.

While Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Caged Beasts (BEASTS) have been gaining a great deal of traction due to their utility and DeFi-driven nature, BOB Token (BOB) has managed to thrive on just memetic fun alone. If you are interested in crypto, memes, and high returns, this article will be your guide to three of the market's most favored meme coins right now. 

3 Days Left!

With Big Eyes Coin’s presale coming to an end on the 3rd of June, the last couple of days feel like a bitter-sweet finale to one of the most memorable crypto ICOs of the past few years. BIG initially intrigued investors with its sweet anime-inspired kitty, but it wasn't long before they discovered that this meme coin is more than just a pretty face.

The token has a number of utility-based plans, such as an NFT collection, loot boxes, and a crypto casino! In addition, BIG commits 5% of its investments to ocean charities, making it a symbol of social responsibility within the crypto industry. Overall, BIGs presale has generated over $45 million in just four months, with early investors enjoying remarkable returns.

Caged Beasts: A Crypto Army That Fights For DeFi

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) might be the youngest token on this list, but this meme coin has a vicious army of mascots or BEASTS. From Blue Rage, the warrior baboon, to Blaze, the brainy cheetah, each of these mascots symbolizes us and our challenge against the existing financial system. The team believes that centralization has enslaved us all to an inhumane system and inspires us to find the beasts within and fight for decentralization and financial autonomy.

Transparency is a defining characteristic of Caged Beasts, providing participants with a unique insight into the stringent lock-up process that secures 75% of all investments until the release date. This long-term strategy fosters trust and integrity while also establishing BEASTS as a standout cryptocurrency. The impending launch of their website enhances community engagement, enabling investors to sign up and contribute to the project's growth!

Just Fun and Memes

Despite its lack of a specific use case, BOB Token (BOB) has gained a substantial fan base on its premise and meme fun alone. The token has recently witnessed a surge in daily trading volume, reaching a peak of over $18 million! The enthusiasm surrounding BOB suggests a positive outlook for the rest of 2023’s meme coin season, with analysts predicting potential price surges and new highs.

Although BOB did not initially capture the interest of all investors, its remarkable rise of over 3000% shortly after launch has generated a lot of hype. Plus, the emergence of the meme coin season has spread awareness, providing the token and its investors a fresh opportunity for those who missed out on BOB's early success.

As meme coin season continues to reign, BEASTS, BIG, and BOB investments are likely to continue riding with the bulls. While BOB’s lack of utility function makes its long-term future more difficult to predict, most analysts can agree that Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts are moon-bound for the long haul! 

Follow the Links Below For More Information on Caged Beasts!

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela moves into 190 Cr bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house

4
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

5
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

6
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

7
Chandigarh

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

8
Trending

Viral video: Sikh men rejoicing at amusement park make netizens go all hearts

9
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

10
Nation

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Haryana

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

Had complained to PM Modi about the activities of Brij Bhush...

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...

Punjab: Three IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...

Brij Bhushan denied permission for ‘maha rally' in Ayodhya amid wrestlers’ ‘sexually exploitation’ probe

Brij Bhushan denied permission for Ayodhya rally amid probe into wrestlers' allegations

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Ch...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Wrestlers' issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The representatives of various khaps and farmers’ outfits re...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Traffic violators in Chandigarh to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held