Top Presale Big Eyes Launches Loot boxes! Spend $100 and Have The Chance To Produce a 5000% Return!

There have been many exciting presales to launch since the start of the year, but none have presented the potential for profitability as much as Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The meme coin has caught a lot of attention, not only within its own niche but also from crypto enthusiasts in general, which is both result of and the reason it has managed to raise almost $30 million. This is an incredibly impressive feat that has allowed it to become possibly the biggest presale in recent years, definitely the top presale of 2023 so far. The team behind the token have regularly shown their gratitude to the buyers for their success through consistent social media engagement and lucrative offer codes…but this next move may be the biggest and best one for investors yet.

Incredible Prizes to Be Won With Big Eyes

Loot boxes have always been popular in the gaming sphere to the extent that some exclusively play and gamble on loot boxes without actually caring about the actual gameplay itself. In games, loot boxes are opportunities to gain special and better equipment, such as new skins and new weapons. In the case of crypto, instead of game cosmetics you can make an actual profit much like the actual lottery. In keeping with Big Eyes’ short history of rewarding buyers, there are huge returns to be made with this new update.

The Big Eyes loot boxes will come in three different tiers: Cute Box, Kitty Vault and Super Saiyan Box. The first two are aptly named based on the adorable cat mascot that represents Big Eyes, while Super Saiyan comes from the popular manga/anime Dragon Ball Z, a great representation of just how powerful the third-tier box is. Each has a different cost with token rewards of varying value, but one thing is guaranteed: it’s all rewards with no risk. You will always be able to at least earn what you spent back, even if you don’t get the jackpot.

Cute Box is the cheapest box and has the lowest rewards, but that isn’t mean the rewards aren’t still massive. Spending $100 to open the box allows you to win tokens valued from $100 to a whopping $5000! Kitty Vault costs $500 and gives you a chance to win up to $25,000 worth of tokens. Finally, fitting its name, the Super Saiyan Box costs $1000 but there is an opportunity to open an insane $100,000 amount of tokens inside it.

There’s no limit on the number of spins you get during a day, so there is always a chance to win bigger and bigger. The loot boxes have already proven to be a hit with the community, with many taking to Twitter to post their wins, with one lucky investor winning a $5K jackpot. While the loot boxes have only just started, the project is quickly coming closer and closer to reaching its goal. There’s no better time than now to get involved and be rewarded massively.

Presale Projects That Also Fuse Gaming with Profit

These Big Eyes loot boxes are part of a bigger move towards combining the addictive excitement of gaming with lucrative opportunities of crypto. Projects that use the blockchain as a base to create play-to-earn games, or P2E, have grown exponentially in the past year with big names like Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) ranking among the top crypto by market cap. Following in their footsteps, these two top presale projects are likely to become the next big things once launched.

RobotEra (TARO) is a metaverse game focused on the open world and social aspects of gaming, but what allows it to stand out is its fresh take on NFTs. All metaverse games have avatars for players to control, but RobotEra’s are especially unique as they are the NFTs themselves. Players will be able to customise and trade them on the in-game marketplace as a way to earn TARO, the project’s native token. Players can earn this in many different ways, but it is the avatar trading that sounds the most exciting.

UnderCity (UND) is something new entirely, not only developing a P2E game but an actual physical destination all for gaming. Building a gaming village on 2 acres of land in France, the team behind UnderCity wants to create a different experience where gamers and crypto enthusiasts can come together in one place to both share their interests and compete with each other. Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of tournaments where they can win tokens. There will also be dedicated places for the most serious players to stream their games as well as a restaurant/bar for people to take a break and relax.

The future of crypto is looking more exciting than ever and you won’t want to miss out on the chance to have fun while making a profit.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.