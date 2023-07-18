Top Social Media Campaign Analytics Tools for Your Next Project

Running a campaign on social media for your brand isn’t enough. It works, almost all the time, but how are you going to know? Achieving the target isn’t the only way to understand if a campaign worked. Because there are chances that even if you’re getting the desired results, you can achieve more. This can happen when you know the mistakes in your campaign.

For this, you need to monitor the campaign all the time. Doing this manually is very difficult, time-taking, and honestly, not really possible. This is why you need to have some great analytics tools in your system.

Now, coming back to the topic, when you’re responsible for running the social media campaign for a brand, you’ll have a lot to answer for. Questions like which platform needs to

be invested more in, which content is working on which platform, and what changes are required, need to be answered by you. You can’t do this without the right data with you.

This is why, read this list of amazing analytics tools that you need for your next social media campaign. It will surely be a great help.

Hootsuite Analytics

If you’re a business owner who runs social media or is responsible for social media of medium to small-scale businesses, Hootsuite should be your go-to tool. You won’t have to check each platform separately because this tool has all the analytics in one place. You can check metrics such as clicks, likes, comments, shares, saves, reach, follower growth, follower reduction, profile visits, and overall engagement.

You can get a custom report for your campaign according to the demographics you are targeting. You can also do a competitor analysis of up to 20 competitors for each platform, which is more than enough. Hootsuite Professional can be used for free for 30 days.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is best for cross-channel social media analytics. Whether you go for analytics on a single platform or compare your presence on multiple platforms, Sprout Social has got you covered.

You can also get custom reports from the platform that is ready to be presented so that everyone on your team is on the same page.

From this tool, you won’t only get the statistics but will also be able to understand what it means and how can they be used. Competitor analysis is also very easy with Sprout Social.

Other than this, you can also get complete details about your target demographics, the influencers in your field, and also customer feedback.

Buffer

Buffer can provide you with detailed accounts of your social media campaign, your general presence on social media and audience feedback, etc. The information is designed both for brands and campaign runners. From this, better decisions can be taken for increasing brand awareness and for the overall social media marketing strategy.

After running the campaign, you can check how it's working through key metrics like engagement. The tool also gives you several posting strategy recommendations.

With a little more than two clicks, you can create professional reports that give you deep insight into your campaign. After the 14-day free trial, the pricing of Buffer starts at $5 per month.

HubSpot

With the help of HubSpot, you can easily tie your social media performance to sales, revenue, and business growth. You can post on social media directly from HubSpot or use it as a separate tool for monitoring.

You can compare the campaigns that you are running on multiple platforms and compare their success. The data here is present in the form of easy visual content such as expansive graphs that elaborate all the metrics.

The HubSpot social analytics tool is a part of the greater HubSpot Marketing Hub, so if you want more detailed services for marketing, everything is available to you. So, you can get more than just social media analytics. You’ll also be able to check which marketing strategy is working for you and which one isn’t.

RivalIQ

Without getting into the trouble of achieving a certificate, you can become a data scientist with RivalIQ, at least for your social media campaign analysis. You can get on-demand analytics, custom reports, and even alerts from several social media platforms. With the in-depth reporting of RivalIQ, you can carry out a complete social media audit not just a competitor analysis.

Along with this, you can prepare detailed custom reports that can be presented to any higher authority. You can add graphs, charts, and dashboards to the report as well.

Apart from the general analysis, you can get data for individual posts and if they are working as part of your campaign or not. After the free trial, the pricing starts from $239 per month.

Concluding Lines

With the right tools in your hand, you can make any social media campaign successful. When you know what is working for you and what isn’t, you can make the correct changes and make it work.

