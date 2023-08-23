 Torchbearer of a bright tomorrow: Rehaan Singhi : The Tribune India

With the onset of the month of August, amidst the melodious strains of students rehearsing the National Anthem as they gear up to celebrate India’s Independence Day, Rehaan Singhi, a student of Class 12, Vasant Valley School, New Delhi pondered over the spirit of Independence, it’s essence and ethos. A Dan Black Belt in Hupkwondo (a Malaysian Martial Art), a State and National Hupkwondo champion and a certified assistant Hupkwondo trainer, Rehaan knew instantly how he wanted to contribute.

“Knowledge and skill are treasures, not to be withheld, but to be cherished and shared. There has to be a deeper purpose, a larger goal. I found mine in my practice of Hupkwondo. The power that my practice and training imparted to me, made me feel equipped and ready not just for protecting myself physically, but also mentally, it trained me in more ways than one! It inspired me to be more aware, it instilled a greater sense of preparedness in me. I want to share this overwhelming sense of empowerment, I want to make a change in hundreds of lives around me. I want to use my skills and achievements as tools to create more value. Every time I see someone being bullied, undermined or disrespected, all the values and techniques taught to me over years of rigorous training in Hupkwondo by my venerable coach, Grandmaster Amit Bhargava, come rushing to my head. I am determined to share these skills with as many children around me, especially girls. To me the ultimate purpose of knowledge and learning is to empower others,” said Rehaan.

Seeking help to meaningfully contribute in his own sincere way, Rehaan recently organised a series of self defence workshops for the children of Deshraj Public School, a charitable school for underprivileged children. The sessions, held amidst a group of enthusiastic boys and girls, imparted techniques for self defence - a range of practical and effective self-defence techniques designed to empower them in various real-life scenarios. The techniques emphasized quick thinking, leverage and utilizing an opponent's weaknesses to ensure maximum effectiveness, while mitigating physical harm. Escaping Grabs and Holds, Strikes and Target Focus, Blocking and Deflecting, Counter-Attacks, Ground Defence, Use of Everyday Objects, Awareness and Environment, the session culminated with one clear determination - these would be followed by many more. Far and wide.

‘Jaya Hey, Jaya Hey, Jaya Hey, Jaya Jaya Jaya, Jaya Hey’ - May you get victory, victory, and victory for you! The National Anthem urges us to wake up from slumber and helps in reviving the strife and countless sacrifices which our freedom fighters underwent while waging the war for independence. Imbibing this spirit in his heart, determined to make the youth of today strong, self-reliant, disciplined and confident, Rehaan, is on a unique mission of gathering together his trainers, teachers, friends and colleagues from the practice to set up a program for school children, especially those who are underprivileged and to use every possible digital tool to expand the outreach. Torchbearers of a bright tomorrow indeed!

