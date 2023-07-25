Tradecurve Aims for the Moon As Hype Around Decentraland and The Sandbox Fizzles Out

Although metaverse-based projects like Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) were booming in 2021, the market crash of 2022 has crippled these cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, a new crypto project, Tradecurve (TCRV), has become a market sensation due to its massive growth prospects.

Both Decentraland and The Sandbox, have been trading in the red zone for quite a long time now. The project Tradecurve is pegged to grow by a whopping 10000% in 2023.

Decentraland (MANA) Sees Decline in Active Users

As the hype around virtual real estate is subsiding, Decentraland (MANA) has witnessed a significant erosion in its market value. The price of Decentraland has been falling for many months, and has plummeted by 11% in the last 30 days.

Consequently, the trading price of Decentraland has come down to $0.53. Decentraland suffered a massive blow after its recently concluded Metaverse Fashion Week failed to attract people toward its metaverse.

Moreover, the latest data suggests that the number of active users in the Decentraland metaverse has declined severely. Therefore, investors are getting disenchanted with Decentraland, and are maintaining distance with MANA. However, Decentraland has recently signed a deal with Fidelity International, in the hope of attracting new users.

The Sandbox (SAND) Launches Mega City 3

The Sandbox (SAND) has launched its Mega City 3 LAND sale amid the fizzling popularity of metaverses. The Sandbox has already inked several deals, and forged new partnerships to increase sales and purchases in its Mega City 3. Notably, The Sandbox has teamed up with leading Hong Kong institutions to build an education-based metaverse.

Under this partnership, The Sandbox will introduce interactive and engaging learning experiences in its metaverse. However, a recent report by Santiment has revealed that the number of active users in The Sandbox metaverse has dropped below 1000, indicating that people are losing their interest in SAND.

The market value of The Sandbox has also plummeted, and is currently hovering around $0.56.

Tradecurve Brings Bullish Momentum to the Market

After the collapse of the FTX Exchange, which resulted in over $8 billion of customer funds missing, several investors have become skeptical about crypto exchanges. Thus, they are turning toward the trading of conventional derivatives. However, Tradecurve has reinforced people’s trust in crypto trading, and is likely to become one of the top 3 global trading platforms soon.

Tradecurve has introduced a new Web3-based trading exchange that allows people to trade cryptocurrencies, and other asset classes like equities, forex, ETFs, bonds, commodities, and more, on the same platform.

Since the crypto market is valued at over $1 trillion, Tradecurve’s target market is significantly large, with an eye-popping growth rate. According to an IMARC report, the crypto market is expected to have a CAGR of 58% during 2022-2027.

The platform is privacy conscious, and ensures full anonymity for traders. It does not require users to go through the process of KYC verification. Here, users just need to connect their wallets to the network. They just need to deposit any cryptocurrency they want to use as collateral, and start trading derivatives instantly, without using fiat payments.

Tradecurve enables users to trade at the lowest fees. It offers more and better services than existing trading exchanges like OKB, Robin Hood App, and Huobi. TCRV is the native token of the platform, and its smart contract has been fully audited by Cyber Scope.

The market demand for Tradecurve has skyrocketed during its presale, and is expected to topple the ICO performance of Binance, which started at $0.11 in 2017. Currently, TCRV tokens are available at $0.025, and their value is forecasted to surge by 80x before the presale ends, and by 100x on launch.

TCRV tokens will be launched on the Uniswap exchange, and multiple CEXs after the presale phase.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.