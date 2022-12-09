 Traders Are Bearish On Solana Buy This Low gas BNB alternative coin Before It Explodes! : The Tribune India

Traders Are Bearish On Solana Buy This Low gas BNB alternative coin Before It Explodes!

Decentralized applications (DApps) have become immensely popular due to the enhanced functionality, reliability, and security that they offer. Developers usually find in challenging to build decentralized applications, NFTs, or games on the Bitcoin blockchain, and here’s how a next gen decentralized scaling platform like wBTC Chain can provide a secure and cost-effective solution for DApps development.

 

wBTC Chain lets you easily manage assets across different blockchains. Whether you're into NFTs, GameFi, or DeFi, you can rely on the wBTC Chain platform to manage assets, thereby enabling development of a wide variety of DApps.

wBTC Chain is gaining popularity since unlike traditional or centralized applications stored on a single server, DApps in wBTC are maintained through a distributed network of nodes, which operate independently. wBTC Chain is a decentralized scaling platform created to enable content creators and developers to seamlessly build scalable, highly intuitive, and user-friendly dApps without compromising on quality and security.

wBTC provides features including low transaction fees, an efficient bug recovery system, innovative smart contract deployment, and various plug-ins to integrate data from its blockchain with other systems. These offerings make DApp development a hassle free process. Developers can also use custom software development kits (SDKs) to build highly specialized Dapps.

 

Quick application scaling and smart contracts support is another highlight of wBTC platform. wBTC provides DApp developers with various familiar platform feature tools to build DApps, including MetaMask, Truffle, and Remix. wBTC supports the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), a decentralized CPU that represents Ethereum, and lets you deploy decentralized apps like EthChain allows.

 

EVM support makes it wBTC a highly attractive platform for developers to build decentralized applications. It offers high operability, fast on-chain transactions, and smart contract support. BNB Chain is also compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means it can run decentralized applications built on Ethereum. This makes the transfer of smart contracts from EVM to BNB Chain quite easy.

 

wBTC Chain has a native/community-focused token with the symbol $wBTC. The token powers the ecosystem and serves as the platform's primary currency. Users can use either $wBTC or $BTCN to pay for transaction fees. $wBTC will serve the purpose during the launch phase, while $BTCN will be the platform's token once the blockchain is stable.

 

Presale ICO Details

The token presale is ongoing with 50% sold out at 0.1$ per token. Over $1M has been raised in seed funding stage. The launch Price is going to be 10$. If you are interested in the token presale, here's the contract address to join the bandwagon:

 

You can also buy the ($BTCN) token using BNB and ETH as follow:

https://wbtc-chain.com

The wBTC Chain team is an all-women affair. The team is led by Nermin El Kedi who is the CEO and Founder of the project. She's an intellectual and someone who believes firmly in blockchain. Nermin is being assisted by Anna Bogdanova who is the project's Co Partner. The third woman in the team is by name Katya Belous. She is a Blockchain Developer with a proven track record in blockchain management. The team's efforts is geared towards creating an ecosystem where an average developer can build a DeFi app, NFTs, games, or even DAO on the Bitcoin network chain.

wBTC offers a highly secure, scalable and cost-effective platform necessary for the development decentralized applications. For more information about the project, visit the website:

Buy Presale ICO : Buy Now

You can also visit their social media profiles listed below:

Telegram: https://t.me/wbtcchain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WbtcChain

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wbtcchain/

 

 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any

manner.

