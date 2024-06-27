 Tradofina Introduces Instant Credit App for Seamless Borrowing : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Tradofina Introduces Instant Credit App for Seamless Borrowing

Tradofina Introduces Instant Credit App for Seamless Borrowing

Tradofina Introduces Instant Credit App for Seamless Borrowing


Tradofina, a pioneering digital credit platform, is thrilled to offer Instant Credit App for loan seekers. The app designed to offer seamless borrowing experiences to small business owners and micro traders across India. This innovative app aligns with the Government of India's #vocalforlocal and #MakeInIndia initiatives, aiming to empower local businesses and their supply chains. The instant credit app facilitate streamline borrowing process to pave the way to your financial goals, effortlessly.

Navigating through app features and intuitive interface bring a sense of encouragement for the users to avail loan services from the Tradofina app. Whether it comes to meeting a business goal, covering unforeseen expenses, or pursuing a passion, Tradofina's instant credit app helps to overcome all financial hurdles.

Empowering Small Businesses with Instant Credit

Tradofina's Instant Credit App is a game changer platform set to revolutionize the way micro traders, including milkmen, vegetable vendors, and cab drivers, access credit services. With loan opportunities of covering up to Rs 1 lacs, business owners with limited requirements can expand their operations and take their ventures to next level. Backed by Arnold Holdings Ltd., a company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Tradofina ensures a secure and reliable lending process.

Premium Services for a Superior Experience

Instant Approval: The Tradofina app offers instant loan approvals depending on the user's creditworthiness. By simply downloading the app and signing up with a mobile number, loan seekers can receive money directly in their bank accounts within minutes.

Multiple Payment Options: Repaying loans is hassle-free with Tradofina's diverse payment techniques, including UPI, Paytm, and bank transfers, ensuring flexibility and convenience.

Timely Repayment Perks: Customers who repay their loans on time can enjoy increased loan limits and special benefits as repeat borrowers, reinforcing their creditworthiness.

Professional Customer Support: Tradofina's dedicated customer support team is available to assist with any queries, providing timely and professional assistance via email or phone.

Community Support Programs: Tradofina runs different community support programs aimed at financial literacy and business development for micro traders.

Secure and Transparent: Trust and security are the foundation of Tradofina, bringing robust encryption protocols protecting users’ sensitive information. Follow industry standards and adhere to relevant regulations for a secure and compliant loan approval process. With Tradofina, users can trust that their financial data is protected and their borrowing experience is transparent every step of the way.

Minimum Documentation

Tradofina's feature offers a fast and secure approval experience. With a 100% AI-driven digital KYC and lending process, users can complete the loan application within a few seconds and receive approval from the comfort of their home, at work, or on the go. The simple application process requires just basic contact details and a digital copy of the KYC document (Aadhaar Card).

Affordable and Accessible Loans

The personal credit loans provided through the Tradofina app come with a validity of 12 months and an attractive interest rate starting at 18% per annum. The app also ensures the fastest disbursal process, making funds available almost immediately after approval.

Conclusion

With the launch of the Instant Credit App, Tradofina is set to transform the credit landscape for small business owners and micro traders in India. By offering quick, secure, and flexible lending options, Tradofina not only supports the growth and sustainability of local businesses but also contributes to the broader vision of a self-reliant India. As Tradofina continues to innovate and expand its services, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs and driving economic progress. Download the Tradofina app today and embark on a journey towards financial freedom and business success.

About Tradofina

Tradofina is committed to empowering individuals, small businesses and local supply chains by providing accessible and convenient credit solutions. As an initiative inspired by the Government of India’s #vocalforlocal and #MakeInIndia campaigns, Tradofina aims to foster economic growth and self-reliance among micro traders. Arnold Holdings Ltd., the owner and operator of Tradofina, ensures a secure and regulated lending environment, being registered with the RBI.

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

2
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

3
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

7
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

8
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

9
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

10
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

The suspects allegedly provided safe accommodation to aspira...

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA ab...

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

India has been allocated the Guyana semifinal due to match t...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting in lift causes flutter

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

Thackeray says nothing else is to be inferred from the lift ...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

BCI urges bar associations to refrain from immediate protest against three criminal laws

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon