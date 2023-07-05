 Transforming NIMS, Transforming India: Dr. Balvir S Tomar's Vision for Excellence : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Transforming NIMS, Transforming India: Dr. Balvir S Tomar's Vision for Excellence

Transforming NIMS, Transforming India: Dr. Balvir S Tomar's Vision for Excellence

Transforming NIMS, Transforming India: Dr. Balvir S Tomar's Vision for Excellence


NIMS University is embarking on an odyssey of transformation under the astute guidance of Dr. B.S. Tomar, Chairman, and Chancellor. With a deep commitment to humanity and a fervent desire to provide world-class opportunities, NIMS will redefine the very essence of academia and healthcare, leaving a legacy of excellence and innovation for generations to come.

The persistent dedication of NIMS University, Jaipur to academic excellence and innovative healthcare is well known. Through a wide range of programs and an innovative learning environment, NIMS students are given the tools they need to become leaders of good change in their areas. The future of education and healthcare is being shaped by NIMS University under the inspirational direction of Dr. Tomar.

NIMS University is changing the face of higher education by combining cutting-edge innovations and developments into its courses. Through its School of Computing and Marik Centre of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cybernetics, NIMS is training the next generation of creative thinkers and technological pioneers. Here, students learn to tap into the promise of AI, robotics, and cybernetics to change the world for the better. 

At NIMS, research is a cornerstone, and there are no boundaries to how much you can learn. The institution is assisting in the start of a research revolution by employing cutting-edge techniques, establishing ties with industry leaders, and being involved in the local community. This innovative approach positions NIMS at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries and offers up new avenues of thought about how scientific research might benefit society.

In the realm of healthcare, The NIMS Super-specialty Hospital stands tall as proof that NIMS is committed to changing healthcare for the better. By using digital health innovations, the hospital is changing the way patients feel about going to the hospital. NIMS is redefining the laws of healthcare delivery with state-of-the-art technology and diagnostics including its Cardiology, IVF, Interventional Radiology, Endocrinology, Neurology, and Cancer Institute.

The Axel Pries Centre of Biomedical Sciences at NIMS University will be a place where ideas are shared and people get ideas. Here, students take their first steps into the complex areas of scientific research and telemedicine. This could be the start of an exciting journey that could change their lives. NIMS understands how important scientific progress is and how it affects society. NIMS is working to shape the future of medicine by giving ideas to the next generation of healthcare innovators.

At the given moment, NIMS University Jaipur is constructing Asia's largest lecture theater complex in addition to reimagining educational facilities. This extraordinary structure not only exemplifies architectural brilliance, but also employs cutting-edge technology to foster an environment that promotes thought-provoking dialogue, artistic expression, and global collaboration. Students and faculty from all over the world congregate here to create a symphony of knowledge that propels life-changing education.

A new chapter in the history of education and healthcare is being written thanks to the foresight of the chairman & chancellor of NIMS University, Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, the university's visionary leader. Despite the winds of change flowing through its holy halls, NIMS continues to shine as a beacon, attracting both people seeking knowledge and those who are caring healers. The revolution has begun, and NIMS is leading the charge toward a future in which obstacles are broken down, ambitions are realized, and transformation is accepted as a way of life.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

6
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

7
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

8
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

9
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

Ludhiana gas leak: Magisterial probe finds no one responsible for tragedy that claimed 11 lives

Ludhiana gas leak: Magisterial probe finds no one responsible for tragedy that claimed 11 lives

National Disaster Response Force team had detected high leve...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...


Cities

View All

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Ludhiana gas leak: Magisterial probe finds no one responsible for tragedy that claimed 11 lives

Ludhiana gas leak: Magisterial probe finds no one responsible for tragedy that claimed 11 lives

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue