Tree Plantation by Vijay Singla near Railway station (Chandigarh) will Plant 1 Lakh Saplings

December 02: JTL Advisor Vijay Singla is helping to create a green environment by organizing a tree planting ceremony near the Chandigarh railway station. According to Vijay Singla, railway stations are public places and this can lead to pollution and dirt. The Tree plantation ceremony here will make the place more pleasant and make the air clearer. Plants are the natural inhabitant which absorbs air pollution and dirt. To save the environment and beauty around Chandigarh Railway Station, people should be involved in planting trees and make themselves useful for the sake of a clean environment.

 

During the tree planting program attended by Vijay Singla, 10,000 saplings will be planted in a large space from the 1,00,000 saplings that is decided to be planted in the future during this campaign. Singla said that 1000 trees have already been planted in the area near the railway station.

 

The tree planting ceremony marks the beginning of the massive tree planting exercise in the 2nd week of July which will take place in four districts where 1 lakh sapling will be planted in coming days. He addressed the crowd along with their workers, “it’s our duty to preserve the environment and leave a healthy future for the next generation. And to do this, I urge all of you to at least plant or adopt one tree and take care of it like your own child”.

 

This green urban development near Chandigarh station area will improve people's lives. A few well-placed trees can help with erosion control, flood control, climate regulation, air purification, and mental and physical health as well as beautifying the surroundings. A few built-in solutions are able to accomplish a lot with a small amount of space.

Another benefit of planting trees in a group, that you will reach out to a group of people who share the same passion as you do for the environment. You can either help your children to plant trees in your garden or in a nearby public area to make them understand the value of planting and help them live around the environment. This can be an indirect method of staying connected with a green space you build on your own to calm the mind and soul.

 

Trees are our greatest weapon in the fight to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and slow climate change. Research shows that urban and rural regeneration can help offset 200 billion carbon dioxide emissions over the next 50 to 100 years. Considering all the benefits they offer; wood is really very expensive.

 

The business advisor and friend of Vijay Singla, Pawan Bansal, addressed this plantation ceremony and says, “This planting campaign will be a game changer and will shape beautiful and vibrant spaces from bare and barren land”. Plants are the first and foremost element to improve the quality of the atmosphere around us. A green space around us encourages us to do some outdoor activity that help reduce stress level.  

 

Poster competitions and street games were also held during the tree planting program to raise awareness of the importance of planting and saving trees. “The efforts of these children are wonderful and deserve respect. If our children are making efforts like this to protect the environment, then it is our duty to ensure that they have future generations to inherit it.” After the completion of the plantation drive, Vijay Singla also arranged a lunch program for the railway workers and other staff.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

 

 

 

