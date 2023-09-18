 Tron (TRX) Founder To Save the Crypto Market? VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG) Price Prediction : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Tron (TRX) Founder To Save the Crypto Market? VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG) Price Prediction

Tron (TRX) Founder To Save the Crypto Market? VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG) Price Prediction

Tron (TRX) Founder Plans To Rescue the Crypto Market, Price Predictions for VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG)

Tron (TRX) Founder To Save the Crypto Market? VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG) Price Prediction


Recent cryptocurrency events have raised concerns about potential market sell-offs. However, there might be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), has expressed his interest in stepping in to help mitigate the impact of a market downturn. But will this development impact VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG)? Keep reading to find out.

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Tron (TRX): Justin Sun's Bid To Save the Day

Tron (TRX) has gained attention in the cryptocurrency community not only for its innovative blockchain technology but also due to its visionary founder, Justin Sun. Sun's recent expression of interest in potentially bidding for FTX Exchange's assets demonstrates his commitment to the crypto space.

This move, aimed at mitigating the impact of a potential market sell-off, underscores Sun's dedication to preserving and stabilizing the broader crypto market. As an influential figure in the industry, Justin Sun's involvement could bolster the Tron coin position as a good token to own in the crypto landscape.

Due to all these reasons, market analysts remain confident that the Tron price will reach $0.088 and $0.100 within Q4 of 2023.

VeChain (VET): Coinbase Listing

VeChain (VET), a blockchain platform focusing on supply chain management and enterprise solutions, has steadily progressed. Integrating blockchain in various industries is driving the demand for VeChain tokens.

In recent VeChain news, Coinbase announced it will list it and its accompanying VeThor (VTHO) token. As a result, it has provided a bullish trigger for the VeChain network. This development not only enhances the accessibility of VeChain tokens but also displays the platform's growing significance in the crypto ecosystem.

With Coinbase's stamp of approval, VeChain has further solidified its reputation as a valuable asset, attracting both seasoned buyers and newcomers alike. Therefore, experts in the field have made a bullish prediction that the VeChain price will be $0.023 by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A Future Blue-Chip Token

Everlodge (ELDG), an upcoming blockchain-based platform revolutionizing the real estate market, has been gaining attention for its innovative solutions. As Justin Sun's bid to acquire FTX assets aims to instill confidence in the crypto market, Everlodge, as a unique project, may attract more buyers seeking stability.

One of the biggest challenges in real estate is ensuring transparency and security in property transactions. Everlodge tackles this issue head-on by utilizing blockchain's inherent features. All titles and ownership details are stored inside the smart contract’s metadata. Thus, property records are tamper-proof, easily verifiable, and accessible.

Another issue that Everlodge solves is the high entry barriers. As most traders know, only wealthy investors gain access to high-end properties in the market. However, Everlodge will digitize and mint these assets into NFTs and then fractionalize them. Therefore, anyone can fractionally own them for prices as low as $100 - opening the market to everyone.

The Everlodge ecosystem is powered by its native token, ELDG. Holders of ELDG gain discounts and free nightly stays in network properties. The token costs just $0.018 in Stage 3 of its presale. But millions of tokens have been sold already, causing experts to forecast a 280% growth before its presale finishes.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Tron #Tron coin #Tron price #VeChain #VeChain news #VeChain price

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

4
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

5
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

6
India

Akbar, Shivaji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh: New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

7
India

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

8
Patiala

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

9
Punjab

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

10
India

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List; PM Modi says a proud moment for all Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced

The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Police suspect the role of a male domestic help, who was hir...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

Delhi High Court upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant’s candidature for uploading wrong photo

Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies