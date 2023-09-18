Tron (TRX) Founder To Save the Crypto Market? VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG) Price Prediction

Recent cryptocurrency events have raised concerns about potential market sell-offs. However, there might be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), has expressed his interest in stepping in to help mitigate the impact of a market downturn. But will this development impact VeChain (VET) and Everlodge (ELDG)? Keep reading to find out.

Tron (TRX): Justin Sun's Bid To Save the Day

Tron (TRX) has gained attention in the cryptocurrency community not only for its innovative blockchain technology but also due to its visionary founder, Justin Sun. Sun's recent expression of interest in potentially bidding for FTX Exchange's assets demonstrates his commitment to the crypto space.

This move, aimed at mitigating the impact of a potential market sell-off, underscores Sun's dedication to preserving and stabilizing the broader crypto market. As an influential figure in the industry, Justin Sun's involvement could bolster the Tron coin position as a good token to own in the crypto landscape.

Due to all these reasons, market analysts remain confident that the Tron price will reach $0.088 and $0.100 within Q4 of 2023.

VeChain (VET): Coinbase Listing

VeChain (VET), a blockchain platform focusing on supply chain management and enterprise solutions, has steadily progressed. Integrating blockchain in various industries is driving the demand for VeChain tokens.

In recent VeChain news, Coinbase announced it will list it and its accompanying VeThor (VTHO) token. As a result, it has provided a bullish trigger for the VeChain network. This development not only enhances the accessibility of VeChain tokens but also displays the platform's growing significance in the crypto ecosystem.

With Coinbase's stamp of approval, VeChain has further solidified its reputation as a valuable asset, attracting both seasoned buyers and newcomers alike. Therefore, experts in the field have made a bullish prediction that the VeChain price will be $0.023 by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A Future Blue-Chip Token

Everlodge (ELDG), an upcoming blockchain-based platform revolutionizing the real estate market, has been gaining attention for its innovative solutions. As Justin Sun's bid to acquire FTX assets aims to instill confidence in the crypto market, Everlodge, as a unique project, may attract more buyers seeking stability.

One of the biggest challenges in real estate is ensuring transparency and security in property transactions. Everlodge tackles this issue head-on by utilizing blockchain's inherent features. All titles and ownership details are stored inside the smart contract’s metadata. Thus, property records are tamper-proof, easily verifiable, and accessible.

Another issue that Everlodge solves is the high entry barriers. As most traders know, only wealthy investors gain access to high-end properties in the market. However, Everlodge will digitize and mint these assets into NFTs and then fractionalize them. Therefore, anyone can fractionally own them for prices as low as $100 - opening the market to everyone.

The Everlodge ecosystem is powered by its native token, ELDG. Holders of ELDG gain discounts and free nightly stays in network properties. The token costs just $0.018 in Stage 3 of its presale. But millions of tokens have been sold already, causing experts to forecast a 280% growth before its presale finishes.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

