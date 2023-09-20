Tron, Vechain, Tradecurve Markets Price Forecast for December 2023

The crypto market has experienced a massive rebound recently with tokens like Tron (TRX), Vechain (VET), and Tradecurve Markets ( TCRV) seeing large price gains. Let's look at what analysts have to say about the price of these three tokens for December.

Summary:

Analysts have forecasted Tron to reach a maximum of $0.0802 by December.

Vechain price has soared 11% in the past month.

Tradecurve Markets could 20x by December.

Tron (TRX) Recovers From June Lows

The TRON network was founded in August 2017 but became very successful in 2018. Notably, TRX has a 3-tier structure, which keeps it secure and offers growth to investors. In June, TRX hit its lowest point, trading at around $0.06. However, it started to recover in July and August.

This recovery is part of a wider crypto bounce-back after the recent bearish market. During the last 30 days, the price of Tron has increased by 15%, reaching $0.084723 on September 18th.

Although the rally is in tandem with the crypto market, experts are bullish about the Tron coin price. Analysts have forecasted that the TRX coin price to range between $0.0762 and $0.0802 by December.

Vechain (VET) Soars Upon News of Coinbase Listing

The VeChain network is a blockchain platform that allows businesses to create dApps and carry out secure, transparent transactions. The aim of the VeChain network is to manage supply chains, tackle counterfeiting, and maintain data integrity.

This would allow companies to trace their products on the blockchain. Meanwhile, the Vechain coin, VET, has been bullish recently. In the past month, the price of VeChain went up by 11.22%, reaching $0.01764210 on September 18th.

This increase happened after Coinbase announced it would include the Vechain coin on its platform. Analysts see the VeChain price trading between $0.020 and $0.023 in December 2023 with an average price of $0.021.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Breaks Limitations of CEXs

There are several trading exchanges out there including top platforms like OKX and Coinbase. However, KYC procedures are very strict on these platforms, making access to trading services difficult. Fortunately, Tradecurve Markets is developing an innovative trading platform that will permit users to trade anonymously.

All they will need to trade is a cryptocurrency wallet and email. In addition, the Tradecurve Markets platform gives traders control over their private keys, and assets. Another next-gen feature of this new platform is its access to multiple financial markets.

This will allow you to trade crypto derivatives on a single platform, using just one account. These crypto derivatives include forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The TCRV token fuels the Tradecurve Markets ecosystem. It has several benefits it gives to holders. First, TCRV token holders can stake their tokens to earn passive income.

Another benefit is the right to governance which allows you to be part of the decision-making process. Just like Tron and Vechain, the price of Tradecurve Markets has increased by 150% in the past three months. Currently, Tradecurve Markets is in the fifth phase of its presale, at just $0.025.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

