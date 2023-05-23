 Tron's Enigma: Who is Justin Sun and Could Big Eyes Coin Become His Favourite Gem? : The Tribune India

Tron's Enigma: Who is Justin Sun and Could Big Eyes Coin Become His Favourite Gem?

Tron's Enigma: Who is Justin Sun and Could Big Eyes Coin Become His Favourite Gem?


Renowned crypto entrepreneur and TRON’s visionary founder, Justin Sun, is captivating the world once again with his groundbreaking endeavours. Justin Sun has firmly established himself as a leading figure in the world of cryptocurrencies, commanding an impressive Twitter following of over 3.4 million individuals.

Justin’s influence extends far and wide, as he serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless crypto investors who eagerly flock to his social media platforms in search of invaluable advice. History bears witness to the substantial gains that many have achieved by heeding his words of wisdom. His recent announcement related to meme coins and charities has captivated massive attention and consequently put Big Eyes Coin (BIG), one of the best charity-supporting meme coins, in the spotlight.

Let’s explore more about this and how Justin’s philosophy aligns with the goals of the newest meme coin sensation, i.e. Big Eyes Coin.

Going Beyond Profit: Justin Sun's Innovative Path to Philanthropy

In a recent tweet on May 11, he astoundingly revealed his plans to engage in trading meme-coins and other highly promising projects using his public address.

What sets Sun apart is not just his boldness in venturing into these uncharted territories, but also his unwavering commitment to giving back to society. He boldly proclaimed that all profits generated from these trades would be generously donated to charitable causes. Furthermore, he took personal responsibility for any potential losses, showcasing his unwavering faith in the projects he chose to support.

It is important to note that Sun's trading activities should not be misconstrued as financial advice. He humbly emphasised that there are no guarantees that any of the projects he invests in will secure listings on the exchanges he is associated with, namely Poloniex and Huobi Global. Nevertheless, his strategic moves undoubtedly carry immense potential and deserve our close attention.

Big Eyes Coin's Philanthropic Ripple Effect: Protecting the Ocean

Prepare to be captivated by Big Eyes Coin, a meme coin that stands out from the crowd with its exceptional attributes, unwavering community backing, and a noble commitment to philanthropy. This coin holds immense promise and is poised to redefine the meme coin landscape.

Big Eyes Coin, aka the sensational newcomer, has shattered presale records of the past decade, generating more than $38 million, cementing its status as a true trailblazer. With unwavering momentum, Big Eyes Coin shows no signs of slowing down but the clock certainly is ticking. Since the announcement of this massive presale windup, that is expected to happen on June 3rd, 2023, investors are rushing to get their hands on this meme coin.

Another reason that’s causing investors to go crazy over this coin is the slashed prices of the token until the end of the presale. The BIG team has announced an amazing financial gaining opportunity that is making every investor salivate and they can’t stop hoarding these coins in their crypto portfolios. For a very short period, investors can now purchase BIG tokens for $0.00017 instead of $0.00053 - meaning, investors can now buy three BIG tokens for the price of one!

Additionally, this unconventional cryptocurrency commits an admirable 5% of its total revenue to charity wallets dedicated to safeguarding and rejuvenating our precious oceans. With this remarkable initiative, Big Eyes Coin transcends being a mere investment opportunity and becomes a gateway to making a meaningful impact.

The dedication shown by Big Eyes Coin towards our planet is truly heartwarming. Investors who share the same values will undoubtedly flock to this meme coin, drawn to the unique opportunity to not only generate profits but also contribute to a noble cause. Perhaps this feature is what makes Big Eyes Coin a noteworthy meme coin in the eyes of the crypto enthusiast Justin Sun who is currently on a philanthropic quest.

So, to answer who is Justin Sun? He is one of the biggest crypto influencers and the founder of TRON, and whilst he is currently on a philanthropic expedition, Big Eyes Coin just might be his next prodigious collaboration!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

