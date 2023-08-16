Type in Phone Number and Find Location Free: 8 Best Services

It may still seem to some that tracking a phone, especially simply by number, is impossible or only available to secret services, but this is not so. The technology has reached a new level, and today everyone can track the phone's location by number with the help of special mobile number trackers. Modern phone number location tracker apps are easy to use and can even be free – just type in phone number and find location free. Which one will work best for you? In this article, we will look at the finest software.

What May Be the Reasons to Know Someone’s Phone Location?

Everyone has different reasons to know someone's location, and cell phone tracking will be the best option to find out someone's whereabouts – fortunately, today, there are special phone tracker apps where you can simply type in phone number and track it. We’re going to cover legitimate reasons why people decide to control the location of a cell phone, and since this article has sparked your interest, at least one of them is probably familiar to you.

The number one reason is parental control. Young people often say that they are going to spend the night at their friend's house. In order not to languish in doubt, parents cannot just wait for the children, who have put their mobile phones on silent mode, to come home; instead, they can track the location of their offspring's device to find out where the teens hang out.

Most parents prefer to use a GPS phone tracker program to track the current location of teens remotely and secretly to ensure their safety.

Another instance is tracking corporate devices by employers. These days, it is common practice for employers to monitor the cell phone location of commercial devices provided to employees when they work from home. Location tracking technology for phones and computers is the best thing to do these days, allowing users to keep track of the current status and pinpoint employees' locations during business hours.

One more reason is tracking your own devices. When gadgets are lost or stolen, people use GPS cell phone tracking apps to monitor the device and try to locate it, and preserve the data stored on it.

Type in Phone Number and Find Location Free

So, if you consider tracking the location of a phone using only the mobile number, the internet is literally full of ways to do it. Next, we’re going to explore some quality applications to track someone's device from your phone – if you need the help of the app in finding the location, all you have to do is type in phone number. We have prepared some of the best programs for such tracking:

1. GEOfinder Mobi – Type in the Phone Number and Find Location for 1$

Let’s talk about a phone tracker, which is on everyone’s lips – GEOfinder. With its help, you can track the mobile location of someone's device using their phone number only. This number locator can be used on all types of operating systems, so with GEOfinder, you can track your iOS device from Android and vice versa.

It has a very helpful feature – unlike many spyware, GEOfinder does not require installation on the target gadget. All you have to do is go to the site, type in phone number and the program will spot the needed location. By the way, the interface of the site is straightforward and clear.

2. Geoloc.be – Enter the Number of the Phone You Want to Locate and Get Its Exact Geolocation

The next mobile number tracker worth your attention is Geoloc.be. It offers another available way to quickly and anonymously find out the location of the target mobile phone just by phone number. With Geoloc.be, you can see the phone location in real-time. This mobile number locator is also trusted by users from different countries, so we strongly recommend it.

3. Localize Mobi – Choose the Country and Type in the Phone Number

Localize.mobi is another way to track phone that is popular around the world. All you should do is choose the country code and type in phone number. The developers claim that the use of Localize.mobi is completely confidential. What’s more, installation of the mobile tracker is not required, and Localize.mobi works with all models of phones, mobile operators, and operating systems.

4. White Pages – the Leading Reverse Phone Number Lookup Service

White Pages is a real phone book where you can find current information about the owner of the phone only by their number – just type in phone number and receive some useful information. With the help of this number tracker, you can view lists of scammers, as well as get various statistics. This service allows you to find out who is trying to reach out to you from an unknown number, while the free version allows you to determine the real address of the person and their relatives.

5. Truecaller – Detect the Name of the Person Calling & Their Location

Truecaller is a phone tracker app without permission that provides a global telephone directory where you can find information about the most popular contacts. With its help, the phone identifies almost all phone numbers from which you receive calls.

After the phone number tracker has been downloaded on the device, people from the phone book are automatically added to the Truecaller base. There, these numbers come into comparison with those already entered, and if the system finds matches, their rating is increased (these are mainly public contacts). And that’s all – now you have access to a common database of phone numbers all around the world.

The interface of the application is eye-pleasing and intuitive, so you won't get lost in it. It takes up to 40 MB in the smartphone’s memory and does not load either the processor or RAM.

And here are the features from its developers for users:

complete access to the worldwide storage of numbers.

if the number is contained in the database, you will get automatic identification of the subscriber during an incoming call.

you can easily find the owner of a phone number – type in phone number and find location free.

choose how your contact will be displayed in the general database – try to edit it as you like.

decide which contacts from your phone can be added to the Truecaller base and which not.

view and manage your number rating and popularity.

6. Phone Tracer App by Number (App Store/Play Market available)

It is another accurate and reliable GPS tracker with the help of which you can find the location of your family and friends. With its help, the monitoring of your loved ones by cell phone number will be very accurate and quick. This phone locator lets you share GPS locations between family members and friends on an exclusive private network. Easily add all your friends and relatives to your own base and start tracking – just type in phone number and find location free.

Speaking of its features, the application lets you find location free for an infinite amount of people; the full history of locations can also be viewed. This free mobile locator uses cellular and GPS tracking and is supported by operators of all mobile networks. All the devices you monitor are visible right on the map, and, in addition, the application also shows you the battery level of these devices. You can also route to the chosen phone and more.

7. Discover Targeted Cellular Phone Location by Detecting the Last GSM Activity

What is a GSM tracker? The GPS/GSM tracker uses satellites of the global positioning system or the global mobile communications system to see the exact real-time location. Although using different approaches, GSM and GPS tracking devices perform similar tasks.

In today's world, both GSM and GPS tracking technology is widely used in vehicles that use GSM vehicle tracking, mobile phones, smartwatches, and in/on any other stuff that may be of interest in locating. Many smartphones available today from manufacturers such as Blackberry use several technologies for such tracking. In this situation, the built-in GPS module in the phone receives special satellite signals to define its exact location. Then the phone software translates GPS data and uses the GPRS or GSM abilities of the phone to transmit data over the service provider's cellular system.

8. yoTracker – Just Type in the Phone Number Which You Want to Track

yoTracker is an absolutely free phone number tracker pro. This one is also considered to be one of the most popular reliable GPS cell phone locators in the world – with yoTracker, you can track the location of any phone even faster than in 3 minutes without installing the app; just open the website and type in phone number. Then the program will complete all the information for you.

FAQ Can I locate a phone number if the phone is not connected?

Yes, there are special phone number trackers with the help of which you can track a device even if it's not connected. In our article, we have given examples of such – usually, to receive information, you just have to type in phone number.

How to protect my phone from tracking?

Many professional spyware tools make tracking a target device completely invisible. However, some of such systems we provide work by sending a message with a link to the target phone – only after it is followed does tracking become possible. So, if you really need to protect your phone from monitoring, do not follow unfamiliar links. Also, some spyware requires direct access to the gadget, at least during the program installation phase. Therefore, make sure that your device is always under your supervision.

Is it possible to trace a mobile number's location without them knowing?

Of course, most tracking apps run completely unnoticed, so don't worry about keeping your privacy. Moreover, the use of such apps is quite simple – in many, you can just type in phone number and find location free.

Are there any legitimate reverse-phone number lookup sites?

Yes, and this article contains a few examples of such. White Pages is one of the best on the market – to find basic information in this directory, simply type in phone number.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.