Ultimate Speed Loaders Reviews - Elite Tactical American-Made ETS Speed Loaders

Hollywood tends to make things such as loading and operating a firearm appear effortless. Look at any action movie released in the last year, and you’ll note that the directors and actors make reloading the pistol or rifle an afterthought, at best.

But anyone who has had the pleasure to push .380 cartridges into a magazine more than a dozen times during a shooting session at the range understands how difficult it can be. The process is both hard on your thumbs and extremely time-consuming.

In a situation where you need to load multiple magazines to streamline the time spent on the firing line, chances are that your trigger time will significantly diminish. And this is not forgetting the numbness and pain coming from your thumbs.

The good news is that you can save yourself from all this hassle by investing in a quality magazine speed loader. With these miracles that are offered by modern engineering, it means that you’ll get to load your magazines quickly and painlessly.

Below is a look at one of these miracles – the ETS Speed Loaders.

ETS Speed Loaders – What Are They?

The Elite Tactical Systems (ETS) speed loaders feature a design that’s similar in principle to combining the functions offered by a stripper clip with the mechanical speed loading apparatus associated with modern magazines.

Its designers have engineered it to work universally, which means it will easily work with any magazine on sale today, provided it matches the set caliber. Note that every model is intended for use with specific calibers, so ensure you get the right one for your magazine.

Currently, the manufacturer has a model for loading the 9mm and .40 Cal Pistol, a .45Cal pistol, a .380 Cal Pistol, and a universal rifle loader. Let’s look at these ultimate speed loaders from a more detailed point of view.

Ease of Use

The loaders have various virtues that make them exceptional and a favorite in this market. For starters, they have a unique design that comes with a strip feeder arm that extends from the uppermost area of the loading bay.

It allows it to line up with the cartridge rims enabling you to pre-load ten rounds.

While it may appear bulkier than the other speed loaders, if handled properly, it eliminates the need to pick up and load each cartridge individually into the loading bay. As you get used to its operations, it will become easier to reload multiple magazines more efficiently.

Directions for Use

Before you attempt to load the ammo into the strip feeder, confirm that you have securely attached your magazine to the base. When done correctly, you should hear a click once it clears the second tab inside the base of the loader.

The click sound means the magazine is well seated in the speed loader. Failure to do this means you’ll find yourself dumping the ammo all over the place. In such a scenario, the magazine will serve as a stop for the cartridges loaded into the strip feeder.

Those using steel magazines should take care not to jam their magazines into the C.A.M too abruptly or forcefully. Rough handling can cause problems as this product is made using plastic, meaning forceful use can lead to fast wear and tear.

The manufacturer recommends placing a small amount of your favorite gun oil onto the rear section of the loader. Ensure it lies below the strip feeder allowing each cartridge to feed smoothly into your magazine.

Once this is done, proceed to remove the plastic plunger from the lower part of the strip feeder and align the uppermost part of the strip feeder with the rim of your first cartridge. Here, we are referring to the row of cartridges that are within the plastic ammo caddy.

Allow the caddy to sit on a flat surface before sliding the strip feeder above the row of cartridges. You should note that the upper part of the strip feeder comes with a notch on either side, allowing it to align with the cartridge rims.

Make a point to turn the loader in your hand to ensure that the bullet tips are facing upwards before you can try to load the ammo into your magazine. This is an essential step that helps in preventing misfeeds.

From here, proceed to brace the magazine against your chest before moving to align the plunger at the upper part of the strip feeder. Apply some force in such a manner that you’ll be pushing against the cartridges.

This motion will ensure that all the loaded cartridges get fed into the magazine in one motion.

Benefits Offered by the ETS Speed Loaders

The manufacturer describes the ETS speed loaders as products that save you time and enxsure that your thumbs are pain-free. Some of the benefits the ETS Speed Loaders offer are:

● Time-saving –loads multiple mags in seconds

● They are universal – work with any mag

● Painless – Anyone can use the loaders, including people living with arthritis

● Safe for your ammo mags – they don’t cause any damage to the feed lips

● Lifetime warranty – satisfaction guaranteed

● Easy to use – the manufacturer describes it as a loader for every gun enthusiast

Pricing and Where to Buy

The ETS Speed Loaders are available for sale here and will be delivered to your address within seven days of placing your order. Orders made via the official portal benefit from free shipping across the U.S.

Beware of knockoffs. At the time of writing, the ETS Speed Loaders are retailing at the rates shown below:

● 9mm/.40 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

● .45 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

● .380 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

● Universal Rifle Loader at $30.05

A 60-day money-back guarantee protects every order made today.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.