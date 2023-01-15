 Ultimate Speed Loaders Reviews - Elite Tactical American-Made ETS Speed Loaders : The Tribune India

Ultimate Speed Loaders Reviews - Elite Tactical American-Made ETS Speed Loaders

Ultimate Speed Loaders Reviews - Elite Tactical American-Made ETS Speed Loaders


Hollywood tends to make things such as loading and operating a firearm appear effortless. Look at any action movie released in the last year, and you’ll note that the directors and actors make reloading the pistol or rifle an afterthought, at best.

But anyone who has had the pleasure to push .380 cartridges into a magazine more than a dozen times during a shooting session at the range understands how difficult it can be. The process is both hard on your thumbs and extremely time-consuming.

In a situation where you need to load multiple magazines to streamline the time spent on the firing line, chances are that your trigger time will significantly diminish. And this is not forgetting the numbness and pain coming from your thumbs.

The good news is that you can save yourself from all this hassle by investing in a quality magazine speed loader. With these miracles that are offered by modern engineering, it means that you’ll get to load your magazines quickly and painlessly.

Below is a look at one of these miracles – the ETS Speed Loaders.

ETS Speed Loaders – What Are They?

The Elite Tactical Systems (ETS) speed loaders feature a design that’s similar in principle to combining the functions offered by a stripper clip with the mechanical speed loading apparatus associated with modern magazines.

Its designers have engineered it to work universally, which means it will easily work with any magazine on sale today, provided it matches the set caliber. Note that every model is intended for use with specific calibers, so ensure you get the right one for your magazine.

Currently, the manufacturer has a model for loading the 9mm and .40 Cal Pistol, a .45Cal pistol, a .380 Cal Pistol, and a universal rifle loader. Let’s look at these ultimate speed loaders from a more detailed point of view.

Ease of Use

The loaders have various virtues that make them exceptional and a favorite in this market. For starters, they have a unique design that comes with a strip feeder arm that extends from the uppermost area of the loading bay.

It allows it to line up with the cartridge rims enabling you to pre-load ten rounds.

While it may appear bulkier than the other speed loaders, if handled properly, it eliminates the need to pick up and load each cartridge individually into the loading bay. As you get used to its operations, it will become easier to reload multiple magazines more efficiently.

Directions for Use

Before you attempt to load the ammo into the strip feeder, confirm that you have securely attached your magazine to the base. When done correctly, you should hear a click once it clears the second tab inside the base of the loader.

The click sound means the magazine is well seated in the speed loader. Failure to do this means you’ll find yourself dumping the ammo all over the place. In such a scenario, the magazine will serve as a stop for the cartridges loaded into the strip feeder.

Those using steel magazines should take care not to jam their magazines into the C.A.M too abruptly or forcefully. Rough handling can cause problems as this product is made using plastic, meaning forceful use can lead to fast wear and tear.

The manufacturer recommends placing a small amount of your favorite gun oil onto the rear section of the loader. Ensure it lies below the strip feeder allowing each cartridge to feed smoothly into your magazine.

Buy ETS Speed Loaders Before it's SOLD OUT

Once this is done, proceed to remove the plastic plunger from the lower part of the strip feeder and align the uppermost part of the strip feeder with the rim of your first cartridge. Here, we are referring to the row of cartridges that are within the plastic ammo caddy.

Allow the caddy to sit on a flat surface before sliding the strip feeder above the row of cartridges. You should note that the upper part of the strip feeder comes with a notch on either side, allowing it to align with the cartridge rims.

Make a point to turn the loader in your hand to ensure that the bullet tips are facing upwards before you can try to load the ammo into your magazine. This is an essential step that helps in preventing misfeeds.

From here, proceed to brace the magazine against your chest before moving to align the plunger at the upper part of the strip feeder. Apply some force in such a manner that you’ll be pushing against the cartridges.

This motion will ensure that all the loaded cartridges get fed into the magazine in one motion.

Benefits Offered by the ETS Speed Loaders

The manufacturer describes the ETS speed loaders as products that save you time and enxsure that your thumbs are pain-free. Some of the benefits the ETS Speed Loaders offer are:

●       Time-saving –loads multiple mags in seconds

●       They are universal – work with any mag

●       Painless – Anyone can use the loaders, including people living with arthritis

●       Safe for your ammo mags – they don’t cause any damage to the feed lips

●       Lifetime warranty – satisfaction guaranteed

●       Easy to use – the manufacturer describes it as a loader for every gun enthusiast

Pricing and Where to Buy

The ETS Speed Loaders are available for sale here and will be delivered to your address within seven days of placing your order. Orders made via the official portal benefit from free shipping across the U.S.

Beware of knockoffs. At the time of writing, the ETS Speed Loaders are retailing at the rates shown below:

●       9mm/.40 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

●       .45 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

●       .380 Cal Pistol Loader at $30.05

●       Universal Rifle Loader at $30.05

A 60-day money-back guarantee protects every order made today.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

9
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...

KohIi hits century; India score 390/5 against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj’s old video which is now going viral; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to ‘save’ Uttarakhand

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules