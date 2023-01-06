Underground Fat Loss Manual Review - Matt Marshall Carbon Unlocking Weight Loss Fitness Guide

Are you tired of struggling to get in shape, despite following strict diets and spending hours at the gym? Fitness author Matt Marshall has a solution for you. He's developed a proven, science-backed method for helping regular people, regardless of genetics or current physical condition, get lean and fit without giving up their favorite foods or spending hours at the gym.

"Carbon Unlocking" is a technique that involves activating a biological process that changes the body. And the best part? You only need to dedicate a few minutes a week and a small effort to see results.

Matt should know. Despite being in his mid-40s and having a love for sweets and food, he was able to get in the best shape of his life using the carbon-unlocking technique. And he's confident it will work for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

So, if you're tired of following unproductive workout programs and feeling frustrated with your lack of progress, give Carbon Unlocking a try. With this simple technique, you can finally achieve the lean and fit physique you've always wanted.

The Myths and Misconceptions About Getting Lean

Have you ever wondered what the actual mechanism causes the cells in your body to become lean? Most nutritionists, doctors, personal trainers, and dieticians cannot answer this. Often, their advice turns out to be wrong about getting slim and fit, and they are pretty much guessing. Many personal trainers suggest you exercise more to reduce body cell fat.

While this could help reduce fat, exercising is not the start-all-end-all solution to becoming lean. Take a marathoner, for example. Running a full marathon, which is about 26.2 miles (42 km), is seen to burn a significant amount of calories, but in reality, it only burns an average of 2,600 calories. This is not enough to burn a pound of fat, which translates to about 3,500 calories.

How many people will have the energy and time to complete a full marathon daily? Possibly no one.

Additionally, avoiding sugar is what many scientists and personal trainers say is essential to getting leaner, which isn't true either. In the 60s, Dr. Kempner helped individuals lose weight while encouraging them to consume large amounts of fruit, sugar, and white rice. The key is knowing how to signal the body to unlock the carbon trapped inside fat cells; this way, you can eat whatever you like to get in shape and lose weight.

Finally, contrary to popular belief, losing weight slowly is also not particularly true as it is not better for your long-term weight loss journey. Researchers have found that losing weight slowly was worse for your metabolism. However, those who lost weight faster were successful at keeping it off.

A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that those who lost the most weight in the initial eight-week phase maintained their weight loss six months later. Another study in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Metabolism found that dieters who slowly lost weight had the most significant reduction in their resting metabolism.

So, if exercise, reducing sugars, and finding ways to increase your metabolism slowly do not work, what works to give you a leaner, fitter body?

The Three-Step Carbon Unlocking Method

Matt noticed the myths and misconceptions about getting lean and started doing deep science-backed research to know what makes a person lean. He discovered the process of Carbon Unlocking, which takes three steps to ensure you maintain a slim and fit body with minimal exercise and without eliminating your favorite foods.

Myokine-Generating Activity

The first process of Carbon Unlocking is the Myokine-Generating Activity, which, when triggered, signals your body to boost your metabolism, burn more calories, and regulate your appetite. This involves a type of resistance training to boost metabolism and control appetite that has been explicitly shown maximize the body's production of Myokines.

This method requires just over ten minutes of your time every week, and while it will not burn many calories, it aims to trigger the Myokine response, which sets the stage for the next part of the carbon-unlocking process.

Fat Oxidation Resistance

Many people who try to lose fat and get lean and fit are subject to “fat oxidation resistance.” this means that individuals burn fat at a slower pace than others, even when test subjects exercise for an hour a day. In a research paper that appeared in the journal of Medicine, Science, Sports, and Exercise, doctors Cole and Burton discovered the precise method for normal fat oxidation that all individuals can use.

According to the research, to boost your fax oxidation process, you should at least make sure you walk 8,500 steps whether you exercise or not. When individuals reach this goal, it can improve their fat-oxidation levels and reactivate fat-burning genes, helping them avoid “fat-oxidation resistance.” However, due to weather constraints, long job hours, or other reasons, at times, this goal is unmeant.

Matt came up with a solution called “non-fatigue activities,” which takes a few seconds each day to boost fat oxidation. Compared to the control group, the method takes under five seconds to accomplish, and whole-body fat oxidation is under 45%.

Activating AMPK for fat loss

The third and final piece of the puzzle for achieving a lean and fit physique is activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a particular type of protein. When AMPK is inactive, the body stores carbohydrates, fat, and calories as carbon inside fat cells, causing them to grow larger. However, when AMPK is activated, it shifts the body into fat-burning mode and tells fat cells to release their stored carbon. Scientists have found that activating AMPK can be done by adjusting when you eat rather than what you eat.

In one study, a group that ate high-fat, high-carbohydrate foods at certain times of the day blocked fat gain and increased metabolism, while another group that ate the same foods at different times gained fat. This suggests that when you eat is more important than what you eat for activating AMPK and achieving a lean and fit physique.

Purchase The Underground Fat Loss Program

To this end, Matt offers a full-fat loss training program that helps the user lose fat fast and maintain a lean and fit body physique - the Underground Fat Loss Program for $27.00. The program includes four main pieces of information, and Matt is offering them at an 87% discount for the first few hundred users.

Free Bonus #1: The Underground Fat Loss Main Manual ($29 Value)

According to the website, this manual can teach the user the truth about becoming lean at a cellular level and how to release the trapped carbon molecules in fat cells.

Free Bonus #2: The Quick Start Guide ($25 Value)

In this guide, Matt gives a low-down version of unlocking the trapped carbon molecules inside body cells. It is a quick start guide on how to get started on your path to a leaner and fitter body.

Free Bonus #3: The Underground Fat Loss Tracking Log ($19 Value)

Using this tracking log, you’ll see precisely how fast you’re making progress and how to avoid plateaus. The log takes a data-driven approach to help you get lean.

Free Bonus #4: Hand-Picked Coach To Help In Questions ($100 Value)

Finally, getting membership in the Underground Fat Loss Program also gives access to a private community of professionals and others trying to get lean. To ensure you have everything you need to succeed, the program puts one of Matt’s hand-picked coaches to guide, motivate, and encourage you in your fat loss journey.

While many private coaches charge upwards of $200 for their programs, Matt aims to reach as many people as possible by offering the user an 87% discount - so you’ll pay just $27 for instant access to the Underground Fat Loss program.

The Zero-Risk, 100% Money-Back Double Guarantee

To ensure that you get results for what you paid for, the Underground Fat Loss Program offers users a zero-risk, 100% money-back double guarantee. First, if within 60 days after purchasing the program, you feel the program is not for you, or you don’t like the writing style, you send an email, and you will get every penny that you paid for back instantly.

Second, you can also get your money back if you don’t get any measurable results from using the carbon unlocking method. Send in before and after pictures and a copy of your tracking log to prove that you followed the program.

Conclusion

Matt Marshall's "carbon unlocking" technique offers a simple and effective method for achieving a lean and fit physique. By activating a biological process, this technique allows you to eat your favorite foods while still seeing results.

It takes a few minutes a week and a small amount of effort. With carbon unlocking, you can finally achieve the body you've always wanted without spending hours at the gym or giving up your favorite foods.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

