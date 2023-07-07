Understanding Dementia: Experts take

Q: What exactly is Dementia? It is often not understood completely by everyone.

A: Dementia is a progressive neurological disorder that affects a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. It is not a specific disease but rather a term used to describe a range of symptoms associated with cognitive decline. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of cases. Other types include vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia.

Q: What causes Dementia?

A: Dementia can have various causes. Alzheimer's disease is associated with abnormal protein deposits in the brain, while vascular dementia is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain due to conditions like strokes. Other forms of dementia can result from brain injuries, infections, hormonal disorders, or certain medications.

Q: Who is at risk of having Dementia?

A: It is mostly the older adults who face dementia. The biggest risk factor for dementia is ageing. This means as a person gets older, their risk of developing dementia increases.

Q: What are the early symptoms at the onset of dementia?

A: The early symptoms are memory problems, particularly remembering recent events. Other symptoms include increasing confusion, reduced concentration, withdrawal symptoms, behavioural changes and not being able to carry out everyday tasks.

Q: What are the preventive measures one can take?

A: While dementia is a neurological disorder, some preventive measure could be adopted. Physical activity. Doing regular physical activity is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of dementia. Eating healthily, drinking less alcohol, staying mentally and socially active and taking control of your health are the basic rules one must follow.

Q: Is there a cure for dementia?

A: There is currently no cure for dementia as is caused by different diseases. However, some medications and interventions can help manage symptoms, slow down the progression of the disease, and improve the quality of life for individuals with dementia. Treatment plans may involve a combination of medication, therapy, and supportive care.

Q: What in you opinion is the best care for dementia patients at Athulya Senior Care?

A: A person with dementia needs constant care and monitoring. A full time caregiver must be with the patient at all times. Since, home care can be difficult for such patients, as safety and security is a priority, Athulya Senior Care has specific care and treatment for patients with dementia. We work with customised patient centered programs that treat each individual differently. We have highly qualified and skilled staff, safe and secure environment and constant surveillance, engaging activity and programs, and family support resources. We not only work towards treating the medical conditions but also work towards keeping the emotional and mental balance of our patients.

The answers are given by an expert, Dr. Subashini Sargunan who is a dementia consultant at Athulya Senior Care facility that has specialised care for patients with dementia. She leads multi disciplinary care planning for seniors with dementia and provides various interventions.

