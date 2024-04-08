 Understanding Policy Coverage: What You Should Look for Renewing Bike Insurance Policy Online : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Understanding Policy Coverage: What You Should Look for Renewing Bike Insurance Policy Online

Understanding Policy Coverage: What You Should Look for Renewing Bike Insurance Policy Online

Understanding Policy Coverage: What You Should Look for Renewing Bike Insurance Policy Online


In the urban maze of India, with its bustling streets and blink-and-you-miss traffic, your bike is more than just a mode of transport. Unforeseen mishaps don't ask for an invitation. That's where a valid bike insurance policy comes into play - standing as a bulwark against potential financial burdens arising from accidents or damages.

And guess what? With online insurance, keeping this safety net intact has never been easier. This guide aims to simplify the art of renewing your bike insurance policy online, covering every essential aspect - from grasping the policy term to understanding the nuances of No Claim Bonus (NCB), Insured Declared Value (IDV), personal accident cover, and various add-on covers.

Understanding Policy Term

A bike insurance policy term is the designated time frame during which your vehicle is covered against any potential risks or financial losses. This period typically lasts for a year, commencing from the date your policy takes effect. Understanding your policy term is crucial, as it helps you ensure uninterrupted coverage by renewing your bike insurance online before it lapses.

Failing to do so leaves your bike uninsured, making you financially vulnerable to unexpected mishaps and legal consequences. Moreover, you stand to lose any accumulated No Claim Bonus (NCB), making timely renewals an essential aspect of maintaining comprehensive bike insurance.

Maximising Your No Claim Bonus

No Claim Bonus (NCB), your safe rider reward, can significantly reduce your bike insurance premium online. It's a discount offered by insurers like ACKO at the time of policy renewal, provided you've made no claims during the previous term. But remember, procrastination is costly.

If you delay your policy renewal beyond 90 days from its expiry date, you'll lose this valuable benefit. It's akin to letting a winning lottery ticket expire. Remember the ease and speed of online insurance and renew promptly to maintain your NCB. After all, who doesn't love a substantial discount on their bike insurance renewal online?

Choosing Insured Declared Value Wisely

Insured Declared Value, or IDV, is the current market value of your bike. It's a crucial number because it determines the maximum amount you can claim if your vehicle is damaged beyond repair or stolen. It also impacts your premium amount - a higher IDV leads to a higher premium.

Choosing the right IDV during bike insurance renewal online is a delicate balancing act. Too high, and you might be overpaying in premiums. Too low, and you won't get enough cover in case of total loss. Ideally, opt for an IDV that mirrors your bike's current market value.

Enhancing Insurance Coverage with Add-Ons

Your bike insurance policy can be a lot like your bike's toolkit. Just as you select tools that suit your bike's specific needs, you should choose insurance add-ons to customise your coverage during your bike insurance renewal online. Common add-ons include:

  • Zero Depreciation: This cushions you from the depreciating value of your bike parts, ensuring a full claim amount without any deductions for depreciation.
  • Engine Protection: It covers costs arising from damages to the engine, which are generally excluded in standard policies.
  • Roadside Assistance: Just like a rescue service on the go, it provides immediate assistance for unexpected breakdowns.

Personal Accident Cover: A Prudent and Mandatory Provision

Accidents - a word that sends shivers down the spine. Imagine cruising down the highway on your bike, revelling in the open road, when an unexpected mishap occurs. With a Personal Accident (PA) Cover, such unexpected incidents can be better managed, financially at least.

Legally mandated by Indian law for all bike owners, a PA Cover safeguards you against severe outcomes of accidents. It provides compensation if the policyholder suffers from permanent disability or, in the worst-case scenario, passes away due to a motor accident. Think of it as a safety net for unforeseen incidents on the road, offering valuable peace of mind.

Conclusion

Renewing your bike insurance in a timely manner is critical for ensuring continuous protection. It shields you from unforeseen financial burdens due to accidents or mishaps. When renewing, pay close attention to aspects such as your policy's No Claim Bonus, the Insured Declared Value, available add-ons, and any modifications made to your bike.

For a seamless renewal experience, ACKO's online insurance platform is worth considering. With ACKO, you can enjoy an efficient, hassle-free bike insurance renewal online process that prioritises transparency and customer satisfaction. Remember, being informed and proactive about your bike insurance renewal is the key to safeguarding your journeys and peace of mind.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

4
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

5
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

6
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

7
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

8
Himachal

Supreme Court indicts HIMUDA for colluding with private builder to build commercial complex in Shimla

9
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

10
India

Vistara cuts 25-30 flights daily to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed...

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur LS seat

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Surinder Kamboj joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jalandha...

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

The move comes after his son Brijendra Singh resigned from B...

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Will Priyanka and Rahul stake claim on the two prestigious L...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’