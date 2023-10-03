 "Unlocking Retail Investors' Crypto Fortune in 2023: Fantom, Tezos, and Tradecurve Markets Lead the Way!" : The Tribune India

Top Tokens For Retail Investors In 2023 – Fantom, Tezos, and Tradecurve Markets

The crypto market is gradually recovering from the huge sell-offs in June. As a result, retail investors are currently scouting the crypto market looking for tokens to buy before the end of 2023. Luckily, analysts have picked Fantom, Tezos, and Tradecurve Markets as the best tokens for retail investors in 2023. Let's find out why.

Fantom (FTM) To Reach $0.43 By December

Fantom (FTM) is a platform for smart contracts that offers DeFi services to developers. Despite a bearish trend for most of 2023, there have been modest efforts by Fantom coin bulls for a rally. In the beginning of 2023, FTM experienced an initial rally when the market was positive.

The price of Fantom increased to $0.6533 on February 3rd before falling due to bearish pressure. However, the US SEC lawsuit against Coinbase and Binance in June pushed Fantom's price to $0.2214. The Fantom crypto saw a partial recovery in late June. Unfortunately, it faced a significant drop of over 12.5% in July.

Subsequently, the price of Fantom continued to decline further. The decline saw the FTM price drop to $0.191298. However, DigitalCoinPrice has forecasted Fantom to overcome its recent difficulties and soar to $0.43 by December.

FireblocksHQ Launches Support for Tezos (XTZ)

The Tezoz (XTZ) blockchain has sealed many partnerships and launched new art products lately. On September 29th, Tezos tweeted that FireblocksHQ launched support for the Tezos network. Therefore, customers can now securely secure FA1.2 and FA2 token standards on Tezos.

Also, Fireblocks will allow developers to use its Web3 Engine to build new products and services on the Tezos network. Meanwhile, Tezos has released a ‘Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace’ Digital Collectible for its users. Those who claim the collectible stand a chance to win rewards.

According to Tezos, the collectible is only available until Saturday, September 30th at 5:00 PM BST. Notably, Tezos price has soared 2.4% following the news to touch $0.673591. Analysts are forecasting more gains for the Tezos coin in 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Revolutionizes Crypto Trading

The crypto trading space is filled with many exchanges that have promised users top trading features and benefits. Unfortunately, most of these platforms have not met users' expectations. Some challenges that traders have faced include low liquidity, low privacy, strict KYC forms, and high trading fees.

Fortunately, Tradecurve Markets is developing a hybrid trading platform that will solve all these issues. Here, you can trade derivatives without sharing your personal details. All you need to trade on Tradecurve Markets is an email and a crypto wallet.  Tradecurve Markets allows traders to have control over their assets and private keys.

Tradecurve has a utility token, known as TCRV. The token plays a crucial role in the Tradecurve Markets ecosystem. Firstly, TCRV token holders can earn money by staking their tokens. Additionally, holders enjoy discounts when they use the Tradecurve Markets token to pay for various services.

The value of Tradecurve Markets has increased by over 170% in just the past three months. At present, Tradecurve Markets is in the sixth stage of its presale, and the price per token is only $0.03. Experts are predicting that TCRV will provide early investors with a 5,000% return on their investment by December.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

