 Unlocking Transformation: A Comprehensive Guide to Bariatric Surgery : The Tribune India

Ineffective weight management and bariatric surgery is a solution for those seeking profound transformation. At the forefront of this transformative journey is Dr Amit Sood, recognized as one of the top three leading bariatric surgeons in India. Operating from CKOSMIC Health City, the largest hospital in Punjab, equipped with the latest laser and robotic facilities, Dr. Amit Sood, the best bariatric surgeon in Punjab, and his multidisciplinary team pave the way for individuals to reclaim their health and well-being.

 

Understanding Bariatric Surgery: Navigating the Path to Wellness

Bariatric surgery (or weight loss surgery) encompasses a spectrum of procedures designed to facilitate significant weight loss and address obesity-related health concerns. Let's delve into the various techniques offered by Dr. Amit Sood, the best weight-loss surgeon in Punjab, at CKOSMIC Health City:

a.) Gastric Bypass Surgery

It is a cornerstone in obesity treatment and strategically reroutes the digestive system, resulting in reduced food intake and altered calorie and nutrient absorption. Ideal for those with severe obesity or weight-related health issues, gastric bypass surgery achieves long-term weight management and contributes to solving obesity-related comorbidities. CKOSMIC Health City offers OPD's consultation for gastric bypass surgery in Punjab under Dr Amit Sood, one of the best bariatric surgeons in India and his team in major cities like Moga, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Patiala, Panchkula, Mohali, and more.

b.) Mini Gastric Bypass Surgery (MGB)/One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) This minimally invasive approach mirrors the effectiveness of traditional gastric bypass surgery, ensuring optimal outcomes. A Proven long-term weight management solution, with this procedure, Dr Amit Sood, one of the best bariatric surgeons in India, leverages the latest techniques for patient benefit. It is

an effective weight-loss solution, and for people interested in finding out the various aspects, including the cost of mini gastric bypass surgery, they can contact CKOSMIC Health City, the best weight-loss surgery centre in Punjab.

c.) Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy (LSG)

LSG represents another transformative option offered by Dr Amit Sood. This procedure involves the removal of a portion of the stomach, effectively restricting food intake and fostering sustainable weight loss. Beyond the physical aspects, LSG enhances the patient's quality of life and overall well-being, aligning with the holistic approach at CKOSMIC Health City. For patients looking for reliable weight loss surgery in Punjab, CKOSMIC Health City employs, under the expert leadership of Dr Amit Sood, some of the top bariatric surgeons in Punjab.

d.) Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

For those seeking precision in weight loss, RYGB is a procedure that intricately alters the digestive process. By creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the digestive tract, this surgery achieves long-term weight management and minimizes the risk of complications. To understand various aspects of the surgery, including eligibility criteria, cost, and compilations of weight loss surgery, patients can contact CKOSMIC Health City and get expert guidance from Dr Amit Sood, one of the best bariatric surgeons in Punjab.

e.) Laparoscopic Duodenal Switch Gastric Bypass

It is a nuanced approach, combining aspects of sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgery. This comprehensive technique addresses severe obesity and metabolic concerns. It begins with a sleeve gastrectomy, limiting food intake and influencing hunger-regulating hormones. Then, a fundamental feature of the LDSGB is the rearrangement of the small intestine. This dual mechanism— restriction and malabsorption—sets the LDSGB apart as a comprehensive solution for sustained weight loss. Dr Amit Sood, one of the best bariatric surgeons in India, adapts the best solutions for his patients from all over the country and abroad, from his vast experience as one of the best bariatric surgeons in Punjab.

f.) Laparoscopic Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch

It is a modification of traditional duodenal switch surgery. By combining malabsorption and restriction, this procedure provides a comprehensive solution for patients seeking transformative weight loss. To learn more about the procedure complications or the benefits of weight loss surgery, you can trust the expert guidance of Dr Amit Sood, one of the best bariatric surgeons in India.

g.) Laparoscopic Single Port Bariatric Surgery

It is an advanced, minimally invasive approach executed through a single incision. This revolutionary method leaves no scarring, exemplifying CKOSMIC Health City's commitment to patient-friendly and advanced surgical techniques. Dr Amit Sood is the only surgeon in Punjab offering single-port bariatric surgery specially designed for unmarried patients. For such innovative weight-loss solutions, you can count on CKOSMIC Health City, the best weight-loss hospital in Punjab.

h.) Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery (LAGB)

By placing an adjustable band around the stomach to regulate food intake, this procedure caters to patients seeking a less invasive yet effective option. Dr Amit Sood determines the suitability of this approach for individual cases through personalized consultations. If you're looking for a less invasive weight loss solution, a consultation with a top bariatric surgeon in Punjab can be the fitting first step.

i.) Gastric Balloon

Gastric Ballon offers patients a non-surgical option. It involves the insertion of an inflatable balloon in the stomach. The procedure induces a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight loss, especially for those seeking temporary interventions. If you want to know if a gastric balloon is the right solution, you can contact CKOSMIC Health City to learn more.

This wide array of bariatric procedures underscores Dr. Amit Sood's commitment to providing state-of-the-art and personalized solutions for weight management. Operating from CKOSMIC Health City, the largest hospital in Punjab, equipped with laser and robotic facilities, Dr. Amit Sood and his dedicated team are leaders in bariatric excellence.

CKOSMIC Health City experts conduct a comprehensive evaluation encompassing factors such as BMI, obesity-related health issues, and previous weight loss attempts to determine if a patient is eligible for these procedures. This commitment to individualized care exemplifies Dr. Amit Sood's patient-centric philosophy.

Dr Amit Sood's persistent exploration into advanced techniques, such as Single Port Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery, reflects the continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation at CKOSMIC Health City.

Benefits of Bariatric Surgery: Beyond Weight Loss

Bariatric surgery is a transformative journey offering benefits that extend beyond shedding pounds:

  • Improved Health: Resolution or improvement of obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea.
  • Enhanced Quality of Life: It increases mobility, improving self-esteem and mental well-being.
  • Sustainable Weight Loss: Bariatric surgery offers long-term weight management.

 

Dr Amit Sood and CKOSMIC Health City:

Leaders in Bariatric Excellence

As one of the top three leading Indian bariatric surgeons, Dr Amit Sood's expertise is unparalleled. CKOSMIC Health City is one of the best weight loss surgery centers, the biggest hospital in Punjab, and the only center equipped with a robotic facility for bariatric surgery. It is a testament to excellence, offering state- of-the-art facilities, including laser and robotic technologies.

Exploring Advanced Techniques

Beyond the conventional procedures, Dr Amit Sood, the best weight-loss surgeon in Punjab, explores advanced techniques such as Single Port Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery, ensuring patients receive advanced and minimally invasive treatment options.

Are You Eligible?

Determining eligibility for bariatric surgery involves a comprehensive evaluation. Factors considered include BMI, obesity-related health issues, and previous weight loss attempts.

Why Choose Dr. Amit Sood and CKOSMIC Health City?

  • Top-tier Facilities: State-of-the-art infrastructure for comprehensive patient care.
  • Experienced Team: A multidisciplinary team collaborating under Dr. Amit Sood's guidance.
  • Cost-Effective Solutions: Transparent discussions about the cost of bariatric surgeries.

Embark on Your Transformation Journey

Bariatric surgery is a life-changing decision. The benefits outweigh potential complications, making it a viable option for those committed to their well-being. Take the first step toward transformative health. Consult with Dr Amit Sood, the best weight-loss surgeon in Punjab, at CKOSMIC Health City today.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

