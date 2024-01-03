 Unveiling the Crypto Power Trio: Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), and Pullix (PLX) - The Hottest Altcoins : The Tribune India

Unveiling the Crypto Power Trio: Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), and Pullix (PLX) - The Hottest Altcoins

The DeFi market is booming, and three altcoins have emerged as critical players: Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), and Pullix (PLX). While you may be familiar with SOL and LINK, PLX is a new ICO in Stage 5 of its presale that has already raised $2M. Some experts even hint that it will evolve into a 100x token in 2024 - let’s see why.

Solana News

Recently, Lookonchain reported an intriguing Solana (SOL) whale story. According to them, this whale allocated 8,552 SOL, about $787,000, to get 9.51M SILLY tokens. This move has already provided this whale with a profit of $473,000, signaling a 60% increase.

In terms of the Solana crypto value movement, it has increased from $96.25 on December 23 to $101.80 on December 30. This bullish trend may continue as its technical analysis also paints a bullish picture, with Solana recording 17/30 (57%) green days over the last month.

As a result, market analysts foresee this altcoin trading at $118.40 before January 2024 ends. This makes SOL one of the altcoins to watch.

Chainlink Price Prediction

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Rekt Capital has mentioned that Chainlink (LINK) has recently been in a re-accumulation range at highs. If this is true, it might indicate a potential bullish breakout. The Chainlink price reflects this as it has jumped from $15.07 on December 23 to $15.57 on December 30.

When looking at the technical analysis of this altcoin, we can notice that it has been trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs. Its Fear & Greed index rating also shows a 68 (Greed) - good bullish signs.

Due to all these reasons, experts in the crypto field remain bullish as they forecast a potential surge to $19.75 for the Chainlink price in January 2024.

Pullix (PLX): The Top Crypto To Buy

Pullix (PLX) is making quite a splash in the crypto scene as its presale recently sold out Stage 4 and entered Stage 5. Interest in this game-changing DeFi project is sky-high as it will bring something new. With its unique approach to combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges, Pullix aims to dominate the online trading sector.

This approach will solve all the problems that currently plague this sector. For example, many trading platforms like Binance or Coinbase have a limited asset selection, in this case - cryptocurrencies. But Pullix will stand out by allowing the trade of all asset classes (including cryptos) on one account. Therefore, you may even tap into the Forex market, which Baby Pips claims is the biggest in the world - a great lucrative opportunity.

The platform’s native token, PLX, plays a pivotal role in its ecosystem. It will offer holders various benefits such as fee discounts, staking rewards, and more. Thanks to its “Trade-to-Earn” model, PLX stakers will receive a percentage of Pullix’s daily revenue.

Because of all these benefits, global investors are flooding the crypto ICO event, which has already sold 55M PLX tokens. A single PLX is worth only $0.07, and early buyers are now experiencing a 75% ROI.

Given its groundbreaking platform, numerous market analysts are confident that Pullix possesses substantial growth potential. Projections indicate a 580% growth for PLX before its presale ends and another 100x jump after it hits exchanges in Q1 of 2024. All these reasons are why PLX is the best crypto to invest in right now.

Conclusion

Due to their distinctive features, these altcoins have garnered attention within the DeFi market. Yet, Pullix distinguishes itself thanks to a relatively low market cap of $14M. In other words, PLX will experience growth much faster as only $14M is needed for its price (and returns) to double. Meanwhile, Solana and Chainlink have market caps of $43.5B and $8.6B, respectively. This makes buying PLX now a better choice than waiting for SOL and LINK to surge.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below

Visit Pullix

Join The Pullix Communities

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection. 

