 Unveiling the Latest Trends in Women's Ethnic Wear(women ethnic wear, Ethnic Dresses for Women) : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Unveiling the Latest Trends in Women's Ethnic Wear(women ethnic wear, Ethnic Dresses for Women)

Unveiling the Latest Trends in Women's Ethnic Wear(women ethnic wear, Ethnic Dresses for Women)

Unveiling the Latest Trends in Women's Ethnic Wear(women ethnic wear, Ethnic Dresses for Women)


Love for ethnic wear outfits is eternal for every woman. Resonating the vibe of celebrations and festivities, women ethnic wear brings forth an amalgamation of lively colours, sparkling embellishments and dazzling drapes. This magnificent blend of stylish elements makes the ethnic dresses for women truly divine and perfect for celebrations.

From traditional sarees to stylish suits and gorgeous Lehengas, women ethnic wear attire has undergone immense transformation. Fashion designers have been working on unveiling new designs and styles, by embracing the latest fashion trends on the global charts. This has not just brought in a touch of newness to ethnic dresses for women, but also has revived the fascination for these elegant silhouettes amongst women of all ages. Ready to wear sarees, Indo-western suits, Lehengas in opulent drapes and magnetic gowns, ethnic wear dresses for women have come a long way. Taking into account the latest trends in women’s ethnic wear, we can’t miss out on the new transformations which have swept the fashion world.

Kurta and Palazzo set

 In recent times, kurta and palazzo sets have garnered immense popularity among the working women because of their solid hues, straight silhouettes and versatility. Along with comfort, the outfit looks chic and makes you ready for the boardroom meetings. At Libas, you will find a functional, yet stylish collection of kurta and palazzo sets perfect to elevate your workwear edit.

Festive Suits

 India is the epitome of vibrant culture and festivals. And every occasion to celebrate brings along a reason to dress up in bright ethnic dresses for women. From the timeless grace of sarees for puja rituals to getting dressed up in silk Indian suits, women have a humongous choice to make for their selection of ethnic wear. In the current scenario, women ethnic wear line for festivities and celebratory occasions range from sharara suits, ready-to-wear sarees, Sharara set sarees, to shimmering gowns. Depending on the grandness of the occasion, women choose their ethnic wear outfits. For office parties and get-togethers, women prefer to dress up in suits but if it’s about attending their best friend’s wedding or a family wedding, Lehengas and gowns will be the obvious choices.

Everyday Kurtis

Short kurtis for women have emerged as a wardrobe staple for women of all ages, shapes and sizes. They are the most obvious choice for women, irrespective of the occasion. From being a versatile piece of clothing to positioning itself as a strong work wear essential, short kurtis are clear winners, making headlines as a trendy piece of outfit in women ethnic wear.

Conclusion

Ethnic wear for women is the perfect choice when you wish to ditch your grey trousers and blue blazer and make an impactful statement in a vibrant kurta palazzo set or a beautiful Chanderi saree. To explore the trending collection of ethnic dresses for women, explore the online store of Libas and fill your wardrobe with the latest women’s ethnic wear designs.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

2
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

3
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

4
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

5
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

6
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

7
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

9
Himachal

Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

10
India

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Was replying to a question about envoys of the US and German...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies