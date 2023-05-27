US House Financial Committee Republicans To Show Crypto Debanking As Tron, Signuptoken.com & XRP Go Big

Tron and Signuptoken.com have been on the receiving end of a stream of positive news, leading to increased interest and excitement. However, XRP has continued to face challenges, with setbacks in its attempts to gain traction in the market. If you're curious about the latest developments in the crypto world, read on!

House Financial Committee Republicans Investigate Possible Crypto De-Banking

The crypto market is aflutter with positivity as three highly-regarded Republican members of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee dispatched letters to the heads of US banking regulatory agencies. They were specifically sent to Federal Reserve System Chair Jerome Powell, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Martin J. Gruenberg, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Acting Comptroller Michael J. Hsu. The letters seek covert information on any possible coordinated actions against digital asset firms and are a follow-up to earlier requests. Needless to say, this positively represents the wider financial technology (FinTech) industry and cryptocurrencies, such as Tron (TRX), XRP, and Signuptoken.com (SUT).

The Republican lawmakers' elegantly crafted inquiries specifically target non-public records about the private communications between agency personnel and the institutions they oversee regarding the cited documents. These epistolary assert that there is a "concerted strategy'' aimed at ostracizing the digital asset ecosystem in the United States. The lawmakers' request for confidential records could uncover how regulators work together to restrict banking services for digital asset firms.

Class Action Lawsuit: Zakinov v Ripple Labs

A new hearing in the class action lawsuit filed by Zakinov against Ripple Labs was scheduled in federal court in California. Ripple, the crypto company behind XRP, held a court hearing on April 26 that focused on oral arguments about the certification of the class of XRP holders suing Ripple. The judge has granted online access to 500 members of the public to attend the session.

The two-week-old XRP token holder, Bradley Sostak, partakes in the lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2020. The plaintiff asked to be appointed as the main plaintiff and advocate for all XRP holders who purchased or exchanged digital currency during that time.

As per the class action lawsuit, financial investors incurred damages as Ripple Labs Inc. participated in an illegal securities offering of the famous XRP coin. In this vein, attorney John E. Deaton has submitted a motion for leave to file an amicus brief on behalf of nearly 75,000 XRP holders. He wants to ensure that the voices of these XRP holders are heard in court, as they believe that the outcome of the case will have a substantial impact on their holdings. While the court has yet to decide on Deaton's request, the conclusion of this hearing could serve as a model for future cases involving crypto firms and their utilization of digital currencies.

