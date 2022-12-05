Vaastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia spreads cosmic balance through revaastu app for the common man!

He is the renowned, sought-after Vaastu Mahaguru whose mission is to ensure that the world benefits from the astroscience through revivalvaastu.com and revaastu app.

Using the principles of Vaastu that scientifically combine Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky to boost health, wealth and energy and create a serene working atmosphere that leads to prosperity.

Basannt R Rasiwasia is known for his simplicity of approach as well as his success and effectiveness alike. His work reflects his mastery as Basannt R Rasiwasia speaks of the century old science of happiness and prosperity that comes down from Lord Vishwakarma and how it is effective to spread the energies of Vaastu Shastra among the masses using technology that crosses the barriers of caste, creed and social status.

Through Basannt R Rasiwasia's app "revaastu", one can click a picture of their room and check and correct basic and simple Vaastu requirements like main door, living room, master bedroom, children's room, study, kitchen, temple, staircase, toilets, locker, mirror and shoe rack placement for themselves.

Having his humble beginnings from the heart of hinterlands, Basannt R Rasiwasia was born in Tinsukia, a small town in Assam, in an aristocratic business family. His parents, Radheshyam Agarwal and Lakshmidevi Agarwal, enrolled him in Niruparam High School also known as Baby’s Nursery followed by Tinsukia college. The final year saw disturbance of peace in the state after which Basannt R Rasiwasia moved to Mumbai.

In 1991, Basannt R Rasiwasia helped out in his father’s construction business. Five years later, they suffered a major loss in business. Basannt R Rasiwasia met a Vaastu consultant, and intrigued by the science, Basannt began to learn Vaastu and astrology from Masters. This was followed by Numerology, and then there was no turning back.

Success story

The New York Times did a story on the fortune of Antilia quoting Basannt R Rasiwasia. BBC chose Basannt R Rasiwasia to speak on the documentary on Vaastu.

Propagating the science

Basannt R Rasiwasia, in order to help each Indian across the world to actually check their own Vaastu at home, created the revaastu app, where the common man benefits from Vaastu without having to spend on engaging a consultant for basic needs.

Philanthropy

Basannt R Rasiwasia believes that the universe is designed to give to those who need it most. He works towards saving the girl child, mass marriages of orphans, helping the poor and the needy, cremating unclaimed bodies with full funeral respect, and free Vaastu consultancy for the poor among others, and help Vaastu and Astrology reach all corners of the world.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.