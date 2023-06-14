 Valmiki Samaj is the most hard working- Ram Govind Das : The Tribune India

Valmiki Samaj is the most hard working- Ram Govind Das

Valmiki Samaj is the most hard working- Ram Govind Das

Ram Govind Das serving Valimiki samaj



New Delhi (India), June 14: Swami Ram Govind Das, who reached Manali's stay, had a group meal with prominent people of the Valmiki community of Manali.

Swami Ram Govind Das is well known for the upliftment of Valmiki society, as well as he is also the head of the world-famous social organization Hari Sharranam Jun which is known for many public works.

Swami Ram Govind Das has been inviting the people of Valmiki Samaj to many programs even before this. This time Ram Govind Das, along with the sanitation workers of the municipality of Manali, while addressing the people present in discussion with food, said that Valmiki society needs to come into the mainstream of the current society, which is very important for everyone to be well educated.

 

The people of the Valmiki community have always been effort-makers, but even today they are not getting proper respect in the society, for which they are very sad. Swami Ram Govind Das also briefly described the history of Dalit society and assured that he is always standing with them.

Surjeet, the head of Safai Karamchari Union, welcomed Swami Ram Govind Das by wearing a Himachali cap and thanked him for this unique initiative and also kept his problems.

On this occasion, municipal officer Jeevan Sharma, Mountaineer Rajeev Sharma, Diwan Thakur and many men and women of the Valmiki community were present. know more about this- https://ramgovinddas.com/

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Punjab

Nod to independent floors under Punjab VB lens

7
Amritsar

RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

8
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

9
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

10
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within ...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

The victim, identified as Kontham Tejasvini, was staying at ...

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal, CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Mann says BBMB only looks for management of dams and not for...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib