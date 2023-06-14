Valmiki Samaj is the most hard working- Ram Govind Das

New Delhi (India), June 14: Swami Ram Govind Das, who reached Manali's stay, had a group meal with prominent people of the Valmiki community of Manali.

Swami Ram Govind Das is well known for the upliftment of Valmiki society, as well as he is also the head of the world-famous social organization Hari Sharranam Jun which is known for many public works.

Swami Ram Govind Das has been inviting the people of Valmiki Samaj to many programs even before this. This time Ram Govind Das, along with the sanitation workers of the municipality of Manali, while addressing the people present in discussion with food, said that Valmiki society needs to come into the mainstream of the current society, which is very important for everyone to be well educated.

The people of the Valmiki community have always been effort-makers, but even today they are not getting proper respect in the society, for which they are very sad. Swami Ram Govind Das also briefly described the history of Dalit society and assured that he is always standing with them.

Surjeet, the head of Safai Karamchari Union, welcomed Swami Ram Govind Das by wearing a Himachali cap and thanked him for this unique initiative and also kept his problems.

On this occasion, municipal officer Jeevan Sharma, Mountaineer Rajeev Sharma, Diwan Thakur and many men and women of the Valmiki community were present.

