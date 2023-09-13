 VeChain, Arbitrum and Tradecurve Markets: Hottest Altcoins to Buy for 10x Gains : The Tribune India

Traders are always on the lookout for the hottest altcoins that can provide them with the most significant amount of returns, and out of them, VeChain (VET), Arbitrum (ARB), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) have been burning up the charts. In fact, analysts are pointing out how they can provide 10x in terms of gains to anyone's portfolio. To see how correct they are, we will analyze the on-chart performance of each altcoin to see how far they can actually go.

VeChain (VET) Price Prediction

The VeChain (VET) cryptocurrency burned past the red zone and is now on a bullish pattern. As of August 9, 2023, the VeChain price is at $0.01789252. Moreover, during the past week, its low point was at $0.01740241, while its high point was at $0.01844496.

In addition, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1,301,554,814 and a trading volume of $33,315,747. With this in mind, according to the VeChain price prediction, it can reach $0.023 by the end of the year, assuming it breaks past $0.020 first.

Arbitrum (ARB) Future Price Movement

Another cryptocurrency that has performed well during the month has been Arbitrum (ARB). As of August 9, the Arbitrum crypto trades at $1.18. During the past seven days, its low point was at $1.12, while its high point was at $1.18. In addition, it has a market cap of $1,501,239,247 and a trading volume of $201,104,541.

In the past 30 days, it's up 4.9%, and in the past week, it saw a total price increase of 3.6%. With this in mind, according to the Arbitrum price prediction, it can reach $1.46 by the end of the year.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) To Provide 10x In Gains

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) can provide 10x in gains, according to analysts. It grabbed attention because it tackles the key issues found in most exchanges today. From the high fees to the mandatory KYC requirement and lack of market access, Tradecurve Markets will revolutionize DeFi.

First, it offers access to more than just cryptocurrencies. Users can trade any derivative, all without needing to undergo any KYC. Instead, they can simply make a deposit and use the deposited crypto as collateral.

Features like high leverage starting at 500:1, a dedicated Trading Academy, a VIP account system, and AI-driven trading bots help it stand out. The Proof of Reserves (PoR) system will also be implemented, and the team will begin work on the Beta Development for a Trading App for iOS and Android. During Stage 5, TCRV trades at $0.025, and analysts believe that it can spike by 10x in the upcoming months.

VeChain, Arbitrum, or Tradecurve Markets: Which Altcoin Should You Buy?

While both VeChain and Arbitrum have showcased solid performance, and they will grow in value, the highest growth can be seen with TCRV.

Tradecurve Markets revolutionizes DeFi and provides a lot of value to investors who still seek anonymity and self-custody. Coupled with its feature set, it can become a dominant force in the Web3 space and should be a part of anyone’s portfolio.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

