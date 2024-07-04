 Vinod Ranjan: Redefining Real Estate with Vision and Passion : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Vinod Ranjan: Redefining Real Estate with Vision and Passion

Vinod Ranjan: Redefining Real Estate with Vision and Passion

Vinod Ranjan: Redefining Real Estate with Vision and Passion


In a quaint town, on August 17, 1979, a boy named Vinod Ranjan was born with an innate curiosity and a grand vision. Starting his career with a BE degree and a stint in the automobile industry, Vinod soon realized his true passion lay elsewhere. His heart was set on transforming spaces and lives through real estate, a field where his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit could truly shine.

Vinra Group: Birth of a Game Changer

Fast forward to 2012, a time when the real estate sector was marred by skepticism and broken promises. Vinod saw an opportunity to rewrite this narrative and founded Vinra Group. His mission was ambitious yet simple: to bring transparency, integrity, and excellence to the real estate industry. Vinra Group was not just a business but a vision to create homes that people could cherish for a lifetime.

Building Dreams with Innovation

Vinra Group quickly distinguished itself with a portfolio that included custom-built homes, luxurious villas, expansive plots, and modern apartments. Vinod's innovative approach combined with state-of-the-art technology set new benchmarks in the industry. From virtual tours to drone footage, Vinra Group leveraged digital tools to make the property buying experience immersive and engaging.

Social Media Savvy: Riding the Digital Wave

In the age of social media, Vinra Group embraced platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook to showcase their projects. Engaging content, viral trends, and interactive posts turned Vinra Group into a digital sensation. Prospective buyers could explore properties from the comfort of their homes, making informed decisions with ease.

Milestones and Achievements: A Testament to Excellence

Under Vinod's leadership, Vinra Group has developed over a million square feet of residential space, including custom homes, villas, plots, and apartments. This success is a testament to Vinod's vision and the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Vinra Group's growth story is driven by a deep understanding of market trends and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Leading with Vision and Heart

Vinod's leadership style is a blend of vision, passion, and empathy. He has built a team that shares his entrepreneurial spirit, ensuring every project is executed with precision and dedication. By keeping operations in-house, Vinra Group maintains strict quality control and delivers projects on time, every time.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Possibilities

Vinod envisions a future where Vinra Group continues to set new standards in real estate, positively impacting lives and communities. His mission is to create environments where people can thrive, turning dreams into reality. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Vinra Group is poised for a future of endless possibilities.

Inspirational Wisdom: Guiding Principles

Vinod Ranjan’s journey is inspired by these pearls of wisdom:

- Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." – Henry David    Thoreau

- "The best investment on Earth is earth." – Louis Glickman

- "Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." – Sam Levenson

Beyond Business: The Man Behind the Vision

Beyond his professional achievements, Vinod is a family man who values community and personal connections. He believes true success is measured by the positive impact one can have on others’ lives. This philosophy drives him to build not just houses but nurturing environments where people can live, laugh, and love.

Join the Vinra Journey: Experience the Future of Real Estate

Vinod Ranjan and Vinra Group invite you to be part of their journey. Discover the future of real estate, where transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction are paramount. Explore how Vinod’s vision and Vinra’s dedication can transform your real estate dreams into reality.

Vinod Ranjan’s story is a powerful testament to vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Through Vinra Group, he has transformed the real estate landscape, creating homes and communities where people can thrive. Join the Vinra journey and be part of a future where dreams are built, and lives are enriched.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

2
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

3
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

4
Patiala

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

5
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

6
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

7
India

DGCA seeks report from Air India for 'cancelling' scheduled flight to accommodate Indian cricket team from Barbados

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

9
Haryana

Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

10
India

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion