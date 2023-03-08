 Want to be a Crypto Millionaire? Try Adding Big Eyes Coin, Uniswap, and Tron to Your Portfolio : The Tribune India

Want to be a Crypto Millionaire? Try Adding Big Eyes Coin, Uniswap, and Tron to Your Portfolio

Want to be a Crypto Millionaire? Try Adding Big Eyes Coin, Uniswap, and Tron to Your Portfolio


If you're looking for an exciting investment choice that could make you money, look no further than Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Uniswap (UNI), and Tron (TRX). Big Eyes Coin is currently in its presale phase and has just launched a loot box campaign. Users can win a randomized reward every time they open a box. They have just dropped their biggest loot box yet, and the prizes are amazing. If you're keen to become a crypto millionaire, read on to find out how you can with Big Eyes Coin.

Uniswap: DEX Without the Middleman

Uniswap is currently one of the top decentralized exchange platforms (DEX). Uniswap was originally a dApp and a DeFi tool to help users to convert their assets from token to token on the ERC20 standard. It has since become one of the most widely used exchange platforms because it allows users to trade cryptocurrencies without a middleman, meaning faster and cheaper transactions.

Users actively earn by trading token pairs on the platform. One of Uniswap’s unique features is its approach to liquidity, which can help users to earn passively. Token holders can supply tokens to the liquidity pools and stake their assets to earn rewards.

Uniswap’s native currency, UNI, currently sells for $6.71, and the platform has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion.

Tron: Powering Digital Content

Established in 2017, Tron was initially built to help digital content creators make the most of their creations by blocking third-party intervention and helping them gain more rewards for their work. Tron is now a decentralized platform for smart contracts to remove centralized control from the web. It is considered to be an alternative to Ethereum (ETH) as it is a powerful dApp-building platform for developers.

Investors in Tron can benefit from the opportunity for growth in the network. Tron is still going strong in the crypto market after over five years and does not seem to be slowing down.

The native token TRX currently sells for $0.0699, and the network has a market valuation of over $5 trillion.

Big Eyes BIGGEST Loot Box Yet

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has one of the biggest presales in crypto history. The arrival of loot boxes has helped speed up the progress. Their newest loot box, the Excali-Paw Master Chest, offers the biggest rewards so far. The rewards range from $10,000 to a staggering $1,000,000. As the box costs $9,999 to purchase, users are guaranteed to make at least their money back. There are no losers with Big Eyes loot boxes, but you could make a million. If you are a fellow FOMO sufferer, don't miss out on this chance to become a crypto millionaire.

 

Big Eyes takes a community-focused approach to the project. Loot boxes are just one of the ways it rewards the community. For example, there is no buy tax or sell tax on any BIG transaction. The community will also be rewarded regularly with giveaways in tokens, NFTs, and rewards.               

 

Big Eyes Coin is currently in phase 12 of its presale. Purchasing coins in presale is one of the best ways to make a high return on your investment when the coin launches. Having raised $30.77 million so far in presale, the launch date is fast approaching. Big Eyes is aiming to be the first meme coin to be valued at $1. You do not want to regret this opportunity when BIG launches and the price increases.

 

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

