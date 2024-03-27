 Watch IPL 2024 and win prizes: what to expect from the new season of the game : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Watch IPL 2024 and win prizes: what to expect from the new season of the game

Watch IPL 2024 and win prizes: what to expect from the new season of the game

Watch IPL 2024 and win prizes: what to expect from the new season of the game


Imagine a realm where cricket isn't just a sport but a grand saga ready to unfold. The forthcoming season of the world's most prestigious cricket league is on the horizon, stirring up a tempest of eagerness among cricket enthusiasts awaiting the return of their cherished players to the hallowed grounds. Among this electric atmosphere, the stage is set for 4RABET to weave into this magic of sport and spectacle, promising a campaign that whispers extraordinary tales and wonderful moments.

4RABET: How sport event transformed into a festival of prizes

 In the vivid tapestry of cricket's past season, 4RABET emerged as a wizard of joy, sprinkling the playing fields with enchantment. Each week was a treasure trove of rewards: 20 iPhones, 10 PlayStation 5s, 5 MacBooks. The season's pinnacle was a showdown fit for legends. “The Chennai Super Kings”, led by Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni, have left their names in history. Viewers across India witnessed a spectacle of skill and professionalism.

However, the peak awaited the cricket fans. 4RABET unveiled its grand prizes in a spectacle that dazzled. At a gala with the presence of Bollywood star Shama Sikander, 4RABET uncovered its coveted treasures: a BMW Z4 and riches worth 100 million rupees. This worth of prizes was 4RABET's surprise, which transformed a mere sporting event into wonderful celebration

Shama Sikander's Instagram Leak Unveils Major Plans for 2024

Shama Sikander's Instagram post with Aaron Finch, famous cricket player, caused a lot of buzz. Despite attempts to keep all the details in secret, the truth was found out. Thanks to 4RABET's presence, significant awards got everyone talking. Shama and Aaron’s snapshot, which was planned to be an intrigue, unveiled more than met the eye. A BMW X3 with 4RABET's logo was the best part.  This enigmatic post was a prologue to the future partnership ahead. From stars’ clothing to subtle branding cues, every element whispered of a forthcoming collaboration.

This revelation was not a mere leak; it was an overture to the grand spectacle of 2024, which harmonized the realms of cricket and glamor. As the narrative showed up, Sikander's intentional reveal hints at a massive upcoming event. It blends her charm with Finch's cricket achievements. This unexpected development stirs excitement and speculation, offering a captivating mix of sports, fame, and significant moments with 4RABET.

This reveal wasn't just a regular leak; it hinted at a big event in 2024, bringing together cricket and glamour. Sikander intentionally shared news about a major upcoming event, mixing her charm with Finch's cricket success. What is more, precious awards were shown: MacBooks, IPhones and a PlayStation. This surprising development sparks excitement and curiosity, creating an interesting mix of sports, fame, and important moments with 4RABET. 

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A3kAZdeE4iR9YUDnfQl67xl7P65tDkSE/view?usp=sharing 

Great ambassadors - great prizes

In the dazzling symphony of accolades and rewards, 4RABET orchestrates a majestic ode to excellence. As an anthem to resilience and valor echoes through every sports enthusiast's heart, 4RABET stands out in the annual cricket tournament. Amid the celebration, 4RABET emerges time again as its centerpiece and welcomes all fans to join in. Experience IPL as you never have before with the unparalleled betting opportunities we provide. The prizes are there for your taking. Among the carnival of prizes worth millions, there are the delights fit for champions - a BMW X3, a PlayStation, a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro, and more.

4RABET - for your passion

4RABET is more than just betting. It's joining a community that lives with every hit, every kick, and every game won, celebrating these moments with a sense of achievement. It's about turning your knowledge and passion in sports into a way to earn rewards and experience new emotions. Join the celebration, where the love for cricket transforms into rewards beyond imagination

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Jalandhar

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

10
Himachal

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

The court posted Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest ...

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

The case was filed after ED took cognisance of a complaint r...

Election Commission issues show-cause notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women

The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest