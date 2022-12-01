We are committed to offering remedies for rare diseases at an affordable rate: Pramod Bharal

Mumbai , December 01: A chemical engineer by degree, the founder of PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceutical and Rainbow Life Sciences private limited and a true philanthropist, Mr. Pramod Bharal is a man of many talents. After dedicating 50 years of his life to the pharmaceutical industry, he has earned a well established reputation in his field. Now he has shifted his attention to his new ayurvedic company, Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd with a mission to create a ‘Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World’.

He worked day in and day out to establish his firm PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceutical and make it one of the most reputable contract research and manufacturing organisations in India. PSA was born out of his vision and established as a firm in the year 1985 to render technical services in the API manufacturing sector. Under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Bharal, it has evolved into one of the few companies with an identified and robust product pipeline for each market in the world. As a chemical engineer with immense corporate experience, he identified the opportunities ahead of the curve with a single-minded focus on bringing the company to a prestigious position. With core competence in the field of Manufacturing and Exporting Finished Formulation Medicines, PSA Group offers solutions to ailments ranging from Cardiovascular, Pain management, Tuberculosis, Antibacterial, Macrolides, Dermatology and many other therapeutics along with Herbal and Nutraceutical products

Even though he has embarked on a mission to create a disease-free, war free and peaceful world recently, he has always given back to society in some form or the other. Be it through working at PSA or through missions such as these. Mr. Pramod believes that even though we are all placed unequally in society does not mean that our right to equal healthcare should be stripped away. Accessible, affordable and quality healthcare is what he aims to establish through this mission.

Today, in India only 37% of our population has access to healthcare. According to global healthcare security index 2021 India ranked 66 out of 195 countries with an overall Index score of 42.8 and along with a change of -0.8 from 2019. According to Health and health systems ranking of countries worldwide in 2021, by health index score India was ranked 111 out of 167 countries.

When asked about why Mr Bharal is so passionate about making healthcare accessible, he quoted these statistics. He went on to say that, “Diseases and illness are common to everyone, no matter where you are from or how much money you earn. Currently, the common man does not have the ability to treat rare diseases without spending a lot of money, and I wish to change that. If I can use the privilege I have been blessed with to help people in need, I don't see any reason not to.”

Him, along with his team, have identified 18 such rare diseases whose medication is not widely available and tried to find a remedy for that at an affordable rate. Pramod Bharal has dedicated his whole life to the service of his community, in some way or the other, and stands very firmly to say that he will continue doing so till his very last breath.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.