What Are The Best Meme Coins To Add To Your Watch List - Floki Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin?


The meme sector is a peculiar one. Everything about it is unique. Many refer to it as the creative sector because its projects are usually the most unique with exciting features. Like other categories of cryptocurrencies, meme coins differ from each other. While the majority of the tokens in the meme sector were designed not to have utility, a few have challenged the status quo. These meme coins should be taken seriously because of their potential to earn you profit.

 

So, what are the best meme coins to add to a crypto trader’s watch list? Keep reading to find out. You’ll learn what’s special about Floki Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

 

Floki Inu: Here Come The Memes!

It’s safe to call Floki Inu Dogecoins progeny. Floki belongs to a long list of tokens that were designed to copy DOGE. Floki Inu was inspired by an Elon Musk tweet where he explained that he was buying a new pet. This meme coin sticks with the same dog-themed approach as its predecessor. Floki Inu has gradually been making its way up in the coin market.

 

By learning from the mistakes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, it seems the meme sector is bound to witness a massive upheaval when this coin gets to its full potential.

 

Dogecoin: The OG Here To Stay!

Dogecoin is the first meme coin on the crypto market. It was introduced to the coin market more than a decade ago. Dogecoin was created around the same time as Bitcoin. It was created by a team of developers who wanted to prove that Bitcoin was nothing more than a joke. Many years down the line, it turns out that Dogecoin’s joke was meaningless. They had failed to grow with the times and were stuck with a cryptocurrency without any real utility.

 

Dogecoin’s big moment came after it was mentioned in a tweet by Elon Musk. The world’s richest man was full of praise for Dogecoin’s mining process. According to him, it was more environmentally friendly than many other cryptocurrencies. This tweet forced many people to purchase Dogecoin. The price of Dogecoin skyrocketed and continued to grow for many days. The hype around Dogecoin has since settled. But many meme coin enthusiasts still believe that the token could make another massive move under the right conditions.

 

Big Eyes Coin: Biggest Presale In The Last Two Years!

Big Eyes is one of the meme coins yet to join the coin market but has determined to stand out from the norm. Big Eyes will have utility and be one of the crypto tokens with the smallest max supply. This meme coin differs from other cryptocurrencies because there’s a detailed plan on how it will grow. The developers of this token have left no stone unturned in their 4-stage plan.

 

Big Eyes Coin is committed to creating an active community of meme enthusiasts. To this effect, it will release 80% of its tokens during the official launch. Big Eyes is a project that’s hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, this coin can benefit from the solid infrastructure of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. Big Eyes’ will enjoy a massive launch on a large decentralized exchange - Uniswap. Therefore, a large number of people will have access to BIG tokens. There’s already an active following for Big Eyes worldwide. The coin’s presale raised more than $30 million. That’s a more successful presale than some regular tokens can manage.

 

That’s not all. Big Eyes also has its NFT collection. Developers will refer to it as the NFT Sushi Crew. This NFT collection is designed for those who are interested in cute collections. They’ve also launched their loot boxes recently, with options to win up to $100K in $BIG! You can also test spin to see how much hypothetically you can win – click the button below to find out!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

