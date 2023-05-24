 What is the best therapy for anxiety? : The Tribune India

What is the best therapy for anxiety?

What is the best therapy for anxiety?


In 2022 alone, the number of people with anxiety grew by 25%. According to statistics from Forbes Health, the number of people with anxiety around the world has grown to about 374 million. Anxiety affects how a person functions and carries out their daily activities due to intense worry and fear. This has led many, including you, to ask, What is the best therapy for anxiety?

This article will discuss the different therapies available today for anxiety.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy

Also known as CBT, it is a form of therapy that deals with the psychological and behavioral aspects of a person's life. It works to identify the triggers or causes of a person's anxiety and how they react to them. This can be done physically or through online therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy, according to research, has over a 90% chance of effectiveness. The British Journal of Psychiatry found that cognitive behavioral therapy was effective in reducing anxiety symptoms in people with generalized anxiety disorder. While this method is effective, it only addresses the visible causes of your anxiety and not the underlying factors.

Exposure therapy 

This type of therapy, as the name implies, exposes the patient to things or situations that cause them anxiety. These sessions happen in a controlled or monitored environment. Studies have shown that exposure therapy has great success in treating anxiety. An example is a study by Foa et al. (2002). The drawback encountered in exposure therapy is the patient's reluctance to confront their fears.

Acceptance and commitment therapy

ACT uses confrontation as a form of therapy; patients are taught not to run away from feelings or things that cause them anxiety. Rather, focus on pleasant things to deal with the situation. Research has shown this method to be effective in anxiety treatment. An example of such is The Efficacy of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of RCTs" (Bond et al., 2015). ACT, like cognitive and behavioral therapy, deals with only surface fears.

Psychodynamic therapy 

Psychodynamic therapy engages the patient in verbal conversations to draw out the person's innermost feelings. It aims to filter the patient's thoughts to find the real cause of their anxiety. A study conducted by Barber et al. (2012), which showed that psychodynamic therapy was effective. This form of therapy is more cost-intensive than the other therapies and has longer sessions.

The different forms of therapy listed above are effective in their ways. Hence, it is important to speak with your healthcare providers about which form of therapy is best suited for you. This is important because while one form of therapy might work for someone you know or have heard of, it might not for you. Your healthcare provider is in the best position to suggest the best treatment for you.

Conclusion

As the world is evolving, more forms of therapy are now available to help you fight anxiety. Depending on your symptoms, triggers, or severity, your therapist might suggest combining two or more forms of therapy. Medications are sometimes added, depending on the seriousness of your anxiety.

It is important to speak to a healthcare provider when you start to feel symptoms of anxiety. One or more of the different anxiety therapies listed above would likely be suggested. Overall, cognitive and behavioral therapy is the best therapy for anxiety.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

4
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

8
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

9
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

10
Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

‘Blatant affront to democratic, constitutional values’: BJP-led NDA hits back at Opposition for boycotting Parliament building inauguration

‘Blatant affront to democratic, constitutional values’: BJP-led NDA hits back at Opposition over Parliament building inauguration boycott

NDA recalls their opposition to Droupadi Murmu’s presidentia...

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Growth expected to exceed 7 per cent in 2022-23: RBI Governor Das

Growth expected to exceed 7 per cent in 2022-23: RBI Governor Das

'Country has sufficient forex reserves and the central bank ...


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day