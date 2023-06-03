What Is the Next Big Meme Coin of 2023? Can Wall Street Memes and Caged Beasts Oust Meme Lords?

As the meme crypto-verse evolves and gains traction, a burning question emerges: What is the next big meme coin of 2023? With Wall Street Memes and Caged Beasts making waves, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. Can these new meme coin assets rise above and dethrone the meme lords who have long held the crown?

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as we dive into the captivating world of meme coins and the battle for supremacy in this epic showdown of laughter, speculation, and unprecedented gains.

Wall Street Memes: Turns Memes into Serious Stonks

On May 26, the internet's beloved investment community, Wall Street Memes, unveiled its flagship token. Every project from the WSM group has been nothing short of spectacular, and unsurprisingly, this has caused a frenzy in the meme and crypto world! At the current price of $0.0262, you can dive into the action.

The presale funds have already surpassed $1.62 million, inching closer to the fifth stage at $2.03 million. As the presale progresses towards the impressive $30.577 million hard cap, the price will only continue to climb, reaching an astounding $0.0337.

With its rapid rise, investors can now see WSM filling the hole left by Dogecoin's lackluster performance, which is trading 90.07% below its all-time high. If you want to catch the next wave of meme coin greatness — reminiscent of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe — you better act swiftly and secure your share of $WSM tokens before they skyrocket in value!

Pepe Coin's Reign of Laughter Under Threat

Wall Street Memes’ supporters and even other expert traders see Pepe Coin in WSM. Just like Pepe's legendary 8000% surge, WSM's presale performance and social media hype are sending shockwaves through the meme world!

Pepe coin made traders go wild with its insane profits, turning small-time traders into instant millionaires. It even went on a wild ride, blasting off with 10x returns in just one week. With WSM now prepped up for the blockchain floor, it is expected to bring the same level of price explosiveness!

From PEPE to WSM: Can Caged Beasts Catch Up?

As WSM revs up for its blockchain debut, where odds at being the next PEPE are high, community members of the new meme token, Caged Beasts (BEAST) wonder if it could even be at par with them. Or, oust the meme coin lords.

Ousting Meme Lords 101

To dethrone Dogecoin, run swiftly like Shiba Inu (2021 era), or skyrocket to the moon like Pepe Coin, Caged Beasts must seize widespread adoption and prove its worthiness. With unique branding already in place, this new meme token must forge stronger bonds with its community and create real-world uses for the meme coin to boost its value.

Trust-building, securing listings on top-notch crypto exchanges, and building a sustainable project are the secret ingredients for long-term success. Though BEAST has yet to make its grand entrance into the blockchain universe, its masterminds have crafted a roadmap so epic, it'll make your jaw drop!

More About This Meme Coin Presale Project

Caged Beasts is the raddest meme token you'll ever come across! Created by the epic genius Rabbit 4001, these beasts are on a mission to reclaim control from humans. BEASTS promises to bring out great investment returns for its community. As such, they're locking away a whopping 75%!

BEAST also has a revolutionary referral scheme where you can earn a sweet 20% perk just by creating a BEASTS referral code. In turn, users get a 20% bonus!

It's Meme Madness!

Just like a viral meme that spreads like wildfire, when liquidity enters a fresh meme coin, it sets off a chain reaction that shakes the entire meme-verse. So gear up for an epic pump, brought to you by Wall Street Memes and Caged Beasts! Grab your keyboards and secure those stacks of $BEASTS and $WSM tokens before they blast off to the moon.

Blast Off to the Moon with Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.