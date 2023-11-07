 What to Expect During Online Counseling for Mental Health : The Tribune India

What to Expect During Online Counseling for Mental Health

Online counseling, also known as teletherapy, is a convenient and effective way to receive mental health care from the comfort of your own home. It can be a great option for people who live in rural areas, who have difficulty with transportation, or who simply prefer to talk to a therapist online.

If you're considering online counseling, you may be wondering what to expect. Here's a breakdown of what to expect during your first and subsequent sessions:

Before Your First Session

Once you've chosen an online therapist, you'll schedule your first session. This session will typically last for 50-60 minutes. Before your session, your therapist will likely send you a link to a secure video conferencing platform, such as Zoom or Google Meet.

You'll also be asked to fill out some intake paperwork, which will help your therapist learn more about your mental health history and your goals for therapy.

In Your First Session

During your first session, your therapist will introduce themselves and get to know you better. They'll ask you questions about your mental health concerns, your symptoms, and your goals for therapy. They'll also explain their approach to therapy and answer any questions you have.

It's important to be honest with your therapist during your first session. The more they know about you, the better they can help you. If you're feeling nervous about talking about your mental health concerns, it's okay to tell your therapist that. They're there to help you, and they want to create a safe and supportive space for you to talk.

Subsequent Sessions

In subsequent sessions, you and your therapist will continue to work towards your goals. Your therapist may use a variety of therapeutic techniques, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal therapy (IPT), or psychodynamic therapy. They may also give you homework assignments to help you practice what you're learning in therapy outside of sessions.

Make sure to be active and engaged in your therapy sessions. The more you put in, the more you'll get out of therapy. If you're not sure what to talk about, or if you're struggling with something, don't be afraid to ask your therapist for help.

Benefits of Online Counseling

Online counseling offers many benefits, including:

  • Convenience: You can receive therapy from the comfort of your own home, without having to travel to a therapist's office. This can be especially helpful for people who live in rural areas or who have difficulty with transportation. And Fepo has made this possible. Fepo is a mission-driven psychology platform that connects people with online psychologists from a variety of specialties. They believe that therapy should be accessible to everyone, regardless of income, location, or insurance status
  • Affordability: Online therapy is often more affordable than in-person therapy. This is because online therapists don't have the same overhead costs as in-person therapists.
  • Accessibility: Online therapy is accessible to people with disabilities and people who live in remote areas.
  • Privacy: Online therapy provides a private and confidential space for you to talk to a therapist.

How to Make the Most of Online Counseling

Here are some tips for making the most of online counseling:

  • Find a therapist who is a good fit for you. It's important to feel comfortable with your therapist and to trust them. If you don't feel like you're connecting with your therapist, don't be afraid to switch to a different one.
  • Be honest and open with your therapist. The more honest you are, the better your therapist can help you.
  • Be active and engaged in your sessions. The more you put in, the more you'll get out of therapy.
  • Be patient. It takes time to see the results of therapy. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately.

Final Thoughts

Online counseling is a convenient and effective way to receive mental health care. If you're considering online counseling, be sure to do your research and find a therapist who is a good fit for you. Be honest and open with your therapist, and be active and engaged in your sessions. With time and effort, online counseling can help you improve your mental health and well-being.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

