What’s The Secret To A Perfect Launch Party? Learn from Davina Thacker!

For the people who are very into the social scene in Kolkata, Davina Thacker needs no introduction. For the uninitiated, Davina is a fashionista and stylist who is a popular personality in the glam industry. Born in Mumbai and raised in the City of Joy, Davina had a very humble upbringing that helped her understand how to achieve the things she wants while staying down-to-earth. As an influencer, she’s helped host the launches of top-end brands to her beloved Kolkata, like H&M and Anita Dongre. She understands the need to be honest to the people that follow her and make sure that the brands she brings to the masses are something that they truly deserve!

Davina Thacker has helped host the launches of top-of-the-line brands ranging from Satya Paul, Estée Lauder, Clinique, Ravissant, and H&M to so much more! The launch parties that Davina hosts always have an element that drags you in and makes you want to remember the night for a long time. According to her, keeping people engaged and into the party is the number one priority. There are a number of ways she goes about this - offering massive offers, tons of freebies, or having a big music artist or DJ.

Launch parties are meant to be massive events for the brands and their fans, and Davina knows this. Her constant striving to improve these launches have meant that people in Kolkata look forward to these events. These parties help build brand loyalty and a community around people who are passionate towards the same things. According to Davina, elements for the perfect launch party are:

- Unique invites and Save The Dates

- A VIP Guestlist

- Reminder calls

- Involvement of celebrities

- Tons of wine

- Great music

- And last but not least, loads of good vibes and positivity!

Davina has a lot more launch parties and social events lined up, but for now she’s taking a little break as she wants to take time off for her two kids. Don’t you worry, however, as she’s going to be back soon and set the social scene in Kolkata on fire!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.