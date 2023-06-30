 Which is the Cleanest and most Beautiful Beach in India? : The Tribune India

Which is the Cleanest and most Beautiful Beach in India?

India is blessed with a stunning coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometers, offering many beautiful and clean beaches. From serene palm-fringed shores to vibrant party destinations, India has something for every beach lover. 

This article will discuss some of the top cleanest and most beautiful beaches in India that will surely captivate your senses.

Read on!

Top Amazing Beaches in India You Need to Tour

There are lots of nice beaches in India for the eyes to behind. Below are a few of them.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands

Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is often ranked as one of the best beaches in Asia. This beach has pristine white sands. It's furnished with crystal-clear turquoise waters as well as some lush greenery. Radhanagar Beach offers a setting that's perfect for taking selfies. The beach is well-maintained and surrounded by dense tropical forests, making it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.

Palolem Beach, Goa

Known for its natural beauty and tranquility, Palolem Beach in Goa is a paradise for beach lovers. Nestled amidst towering coconut palms, the beach boasts a crescent-shaped shoreline with powdery white sand. 

These calm waters of the Arabian Sea are incredible for water sports and swimming. Palolem Beach also offers a vibrant nightlife scene with beachfront shacks and live music.

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Situated along the stunning Malabar Coast, Varkala Beach is famous for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. Varkala Beach is famous for its organic mineral springs and Ayurvedic therapies. With its golden sands, clear waters, and a serene ambiance, Varkala Beach provides a peaceful retreat away from bustling city life.

Radisson Blu Beach Resort, Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu

This beach resort offers a private stretch of pristine shoreline along the Bay of Bengal. The beach is impeccably clean and well-maintained, offering a tranquil atmosphere. 

Visitors can relax in luxurious cabanas, indulge in water sports, or enjoy breathtaking sea views.

Marari Beach, Kerala

Tucked away in a sleepy fishing village, Marari Beach is a hidden gem on the Malabar Coast. 

With its coconut groves, fishing boats, and traditional thatched-roof cottages, the beach offers a glimpse into the laid-back coastal life of Kerala. 

This beach is a perfect spot for swimming and sunbathing because of its clean sand and calm waters.

Tarkarli Beach

This beautiful beach is situated in the Sindhudurg district. Tarkarli Beach is famous for its pristine white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters. 

Lush green hills encompass it and provides amazing scuba diving and snorkeling opportunities. 

Tarkarli Beach is also home to the famous Sindhudurg Fort, adding historical charm to its natural beauty.

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Gokarna is a pilgrimage town famous for its pristine beaches and spiritual vibes. The key beach, Om Beach, got its name from its distinctive shape resembling the Hindu symbol 'Om.' Surrounded by cliffs and lush greenery, Gokarna Beaches offer a serene and secluded atmosphere, perfect for relaxation and meditation.

Conclusion 

The list above is just a few examples of India's cleanest and most beautiful beaches. Each beach has unique charm and allure, providing visitors with unforgettable experiences. Tourists also have the opportunity to connect with the beauty of nature. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to tour any of these coastal treasures India is blessed with.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

