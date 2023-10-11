White Hot! The 7 Hottest Cryptos for 2023

After the malaise of 2022, 2023 is the year that crypto is turning hot again. With several new coins hitting the market with revolutionary use cases and established coins making their renaissance, it’s no wonder investors are scrambling to find the hottest cryptos for 2023.

Still figuring out where to turn with the number of projects making strides in 2023? Then read on as this comprehensive guide separates what’s hot from what’s not as we enter the final quarter of this year.

The 7 hottest cryptos for 2023 revealed!

What exactly is it that makes a crypto “hot”? They’re amongst the best crypto investment opportunities in the world right now, and they often combine unique use cases with ground-breaking technologies to solve real-world problems. Most will deliver enormous prospects for growth in user numbers and value, providing investors access to a potentially very lucrative future.

The projects that made this list are a mix of early-stage new projects, those later in their development cycle, and one or two well-established favorites beginning to spark once again. With each project potentially delivering grandiose returns on investment, anyone seeking the hottest cryptocurrencies to buy now should investigate each of those on this list as compelling options to diversify their digital portfolios.

Without further ado, here are the top 7 hottest crypto projects to buy in 2023:

Memeinator (MMTR): A rebel meme coin with a cause Shiba Memu (SHMU): Meme coin with autonomous marketing capability Chancer (CHANCER): Decentralized online betting platform AltSignals (ASI): Turbocharging trading signals with AI Metacade (MCADE): GameFi pioneer winning hearts and minds Polygon (MATIC): Popular layer-2 Ethereum solution Pi Network (PI): Rapidly growing mobile-first blockchain The hottest cryptos to buy in 2023

1) Memeinator (MMTR): A rebel meme coin with a cause

Memeinator is a brand-new player in the meme coin market, with its grassroots army of disaffected agitators pushing for a revolution in the meme coin sector where quality is prioritized over quantity. The project differs from the vast majority of useless meme coins by being so much more than hot air and giving its community a comprehensive ecosystem and bucketloads of utility and fun.

Memeinator takes its influence loosely from the popular ‘90s action movie Terminator franchise and has returned from the future to rid the meme coin landscape of coins that offer zero value while bidding to reach a $1 billion market cap.

Powered by its native MMTR coin, which can be staked on the platform for a passive yield, Memeinator uses AI technology to run its Memescanner tool. The Memescanner scans the internet for signs of pathetically weak meme coins and dynamically feeds its victims as content into the game, Meme Warfare. Users then embody Memeinator and blow these coins off the face of the cryptosphere.

With the MMTR token just launching in its presale event, Memeinator isn’t simply relying on the charm of the coin’s value proposition to attract support and investment. One lucky presale investor will go into orbit courtesy of an all-expenses paid voyage into outer space with Virgin Galactic!

Why buy MMTR?

The MMTR token launched at $0.01 following a 29-day countdown that launched on 29th August, Judgment Day from The Terminator films. The coin will be on presale for 29 stages, during which time it will grow by between 5% and 6% with each passing phase before reaching an eventual price of $0.049.

At this stage, MMTR will launch on popular crypto exchanges after delivering eye-watering gains of 390% to investors involved on the project’s first rung. With only a limited time before the price begins to increase, MMTR could be the hottest crypto to buy today.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official Memeinator website <<<

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): Meme coin with autonomous marketing capability

As if to emphasize the shifting narrative around meme coins, Shiba Memu is another that takes a different approach to normative meme coins. It uses AI technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis to locate mentions of itself online and analyze investor feelings towards itself.

This data feeds into complex algorithms that allow Shiba Memu to generate and distribute autonomously created marketing campaigns across the internet. The aim is for Shiba Memu to promote itself, grow its users organically, and become a meme coin behemoth without human intervention to drive virality or value appreciation.

This new approach to viral marketing in the crypto sector and trailblazing AI technology makes Shiba Memu one of the hottest cryptocurrencies for 2023, even before you consider its ground-breaking ICO.

Why buy SHMU?

The Shiba Memu presale launched in July and was initially scheduled for 60 days. The SHMU token launched at just $0.011125 and generated such momentum that the brains behind the operation extended the ICO for another 60 days, taking it through to 31st October. Why has it proven so popular? Investors begin seeing gains when they reserve their SHMU tokens, thanks to fixed daily price increases of $0.000225.

This led to Shiba Memu generating $3.6m in its presale to date, and day-one investors are looking forward to almost 240% returns when the ICO ends and the SHMU token hits the BitMart exchange shortly.

For their money, SHMU token holders gain access to Shiba Memu’s interactive AI-driven user dashboard, where they can observe the project's online interactions and make suggestions on new sites and communities to target. As it redefines meme coin marketing, Shiba Memu is unquestionably a new hot crypto to watch in 2023.

3) Chancer (CHANCER): Decentralized online betting platform

One surefire way to become the next hot crypto project is to bring enormous innovation. Visionary brothers Adam and Paul Kelbie are doing just that with their brand-new decentralized online betting platform, Chancer. It puts people in direct contact with each other via a pioneering peer-to-peer (P2P) online predictions platform.

Determined to take on the centralized big boys in the online betting world at their own game and win, Chancer allows bettors to create markets and odds on any event they wish, from the next MVP in the Superbowl to the person most likely to get the first round of payday drinks after work. As long as the market is verified by one of the team of independent moderators, all bets are on.

By putting users in control of their online betting journey and with a growing community of investors during its ICO, Chancer is one of the hottest new cryptos to hit the market in 2023.

Why buy CHANCER?

The native CHANCER token opens up the world of decentralized online betting to gamblers around the globe. From creating markets to laying bets, bettors can enjoy their experience by knowing there is no centralized body tilting odds against them. With $2.6m in 16 weeks, Chancer has gotten off to a flier as it brings a sweeping breath of fresh air through the online betting industry.

And with the Kelbie brothers positioning themselves firmly in the center of the Chancer community, engaging directly with other members via social media, the entire ethos of Chancer is a world away from the stuffy industry norm. Indeed, investors can win big during the presale with prizes of $100k in CHANCER tokens and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas available to a handful of lucky winners, further enhancing Chancer’s reputation as one of the hottest cryptos of 2023.

4) AltSignals (ASI): Turbocharging trading signals with AI

AltSignals launched its trading signals platform in 2017 and now serves a community of more than 50,000 individuals with highly accurate outputs, helping them maximize their trading portfolios' profitability. Currently averaging a 64% win rate, AltSignals is turning to artificial intelligence, intending to increase that to more than 80% with a brand-new trading stack, ActualizeAI.

ActualizeAI combines cutting-edge AI technologies such as NLP, machine learning, and reinforcement learning to give traders an edge when making informed decisions. Anyone holding at least 50,000 ASI tokens gains lifetime access to ActualizeAI outputs. All coin holders can benefit from the AI Members Club. Through this, they can receive unique benefits and take advantage of various special offers.

Why buy ASI?

The ASI presale has reached stage 2, with the coin now available for just $0.01875 per token. This price will continue to rise through the remaining stages of the ICO before the coin lists on popular crypto exchanges.

With $1.4m already raised during the presale, ASI represents an outstanding opportunity for crypto investors to be part of something groundbreaking while gaining a head start on their trading journey. With time running out on the AltSignals ICO, now is a great time to add this new hot crypto coin to your digital portfolio and watch the gains steadily mount.

5) Metacade (MCADE): GameFi pioneer winning hearts and minds

Metacade is a brand-new platform launched in 2023. With its multi-game virtual arcade, it is already winning over hearts and minds in the notoriously rugged terrain of the gaming industry. With the GameFi sector predicted to grow 27% year-on-year between now and 2029, Metacade is positioning itself early to grab a significant market share with its comprehensive gaming platform.

As well as hosting one of the most comprehensive play-to-earn (P2E) mechanisms in the blockchain gaming sector, Metacade offers rich opportunities for its growing community to earn passive income over time. In addition, Metacade’s pioneering Metagrants scheme incentivizes talent from within the community to develop their new titles and gain crypto funding to support their ventures.

Why buy MCADE?

Metacade concluded its successful crypto presale in 2023, raising $16.4 million in liquidity. Since then, its native MCADE coin has gone from strength to strength and is trading at around $0.007.

Unlike most GameFi competitors, Metacade doesn’t rely on a single title or gameplay experience to attract fans. Instead, its multi-title platform is looking to continue to grow over time, diversifying its appeal and bringing in legions of new gamers. This longevity makes MCADE one of the hottest cryptos right now as it aims to take the blockchain gaming sector by storm in 2023 and beyond.

6) Polygon (MATIC): Popular layer-2 Ethereum solution

Polygon, formerly known as Matic, is one of the leading layer-2 scalability solutions designed for the Ethereum blockchain network. It aims to reduce costs and improve transaction processing by increasing Ethereum’s notoriously limited blockchain throughput. Home to a wide range of dApps that offer excellent scalability, Polygon integrates with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to deliver exceptional versatility.

Polygon’s flexible ecosystem allows developers to deploy custom blockchains that can efficiently operate with other EVM networks. To further boost its offering, Polygon is developing Polygon 2.0, which introduces zero-knowledge proofs to enhance scalability further.

Why buy MATIC?

Polygon’s native MATIC token powers its network and opens governance access to token holders. Network validators receive a passive yield in MATIC coins as they help secure the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Already a leading scalability solution for Ethereum-friendly solutions, Polygon’s latest network upgrade will likely promote a new era for the project. Alongside the release of Polygon 2.0, Polygon is releasing a new POL token. While this would usually sound the death knell for its existing MATIC coin, anyone with a legacy MATIC coin holding will receive POL tokens via an airdrop, giving them an instant edge in any likely positive price action for the POL coin.

With such exciting developments in the pipeline, it’s no wonder many experts see MATIC as one of the hottest crypto coins in 2023.

7) Pi Network (PI): Rapidly growing mobile-first blockchain

Pi Network launched in 2019 and now counts more than 47 million users in its decentralized network. It’s hot stuff in 2023, even though its native PI token has yet to launch because the Pi Network mobile app is available to download. Anyone can access the app and begin to mine PI tokens today.

The PI mining process is inexpensive, accessible, and doesn’t require anything more complex than a mobile phone to begin. A simple smartphone can join the network of nodes and start mining PI tokens, making Pi Network one of the most accessible blockchain networks.

Pi Network supports creating and developing dApps and other custom applications, with developers actively encouraged to join its easy-to-use ecosystem. With its mobile-friendly platform, Pi Network is making access to the blockchain accessible to all, leading to its steadily growing user base.

Why buy PI?

Although yet to be released on the open market, PI is already being used as a means of exchange, with a South Korean holder using the token to pay an artist for a painting. Already a massive coin in South Korea, second only to Bitcoin in terms of ownership, it is one of the most rapidly growing coins in the world.

With its accessible ecosystem, mobile-friendly platform, and increasing user base, this secure crypto coin has a growing legion of fans all eager to get their hands on PI, making it one of the hottest cryptos to buy today.

How we determined the hottest cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023

There were several considerations when reviewing and selecting the hottest crypto to buy right now. They included:

Token availability

Freely available token supply is one of the most critical aspects for one of the hottest crypto projects. This helps to attract new investment on an ongoing basis, increasing the project’s user base.

Market Capitalization

A project’s market cap is a determinant of a project’s overall health and growth potential. Projects with a reasonably substantial market cap are less likely to see seismic price pumps, but they are often reliable investment options.

This list mainly comprises lower-value but high-potential projects which could increase in value rapidly. The exception is Polygon, which already has a high market cap but has earned its place as one of the hottest crypto projects thanks to the release of Polygon 2.0.

Long-term utility

Project utility is another crucial consideration. These projects have high levels of in-built token utility that help them avoid regulatory issues and attract investors looking for value from their investments. The greater the utility of a project, the better its long-term viability for investors.

What are the primary considerations when investing in crypto?

What constitutes a good investment also depends on each investor’s circumstances. Before committing your money to a project, consider the following:

Your budget

Investors should only invest money into crypto projects they can afford to lose. Although the seven projects on this list have high potential, making profits is never guaranteed. Crypto markets are notoriously volatile, with coins quickly losing value. So, never be tempted to go above your budget.

Risk tolerance

With so many crypto projects breaking new ground, market volatility is to be expected. Spreading risk across a broad array of investments is a sensible approach rather than committing everything to a single new hot crypto project and potentially losing if it goes wrong.

Regulation and security

Some crypto coins are subject to stricter regulations than others, and the regulatory environment differs from country to country. Make sure you research when deciding which of the hottest cryptos to buy right now to ensure you don’t fall foul of any legal restrictions.

Conclusion: What is the hottest crypto to buy in 2023?

Each of the projects on this list has been rigorously researched and analyzed by a team of experts to determine the hottest prospect in the cryptosphere.

Our top picks as great investments for the coming bull market are:

Memeinator Shiba Memu Chancer AltSignals Metacade

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.