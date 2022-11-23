 *Who is Sai Suman - Celebrities favourite designer who designs couture red carpet looks for Hollywood celebrities?* : The Tribune India

Sai Suman is one of the most sought-after celebrity fashion designer, based in LA she has styled many A-listers and VIPs from Hollywood to everywhere in between and beyond in her couture designs.

Sai Suman is renowned for having her creations adorn some of the most significant fashion industry occasions. From the Oscars, Golden Globe and Cannes film festivals to the runway of New York Couture Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week—Australia, and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week – Europe, Sai has had her designs being worn to these events.

Sai established her secret mantra after working in the industry for more than a decade. According to her, fashion is about more than simply creating and styling; it's also about getting to know people and respecting each person's unique self. As a result, Sai also participates in the role of television host and on-air fashion expert, where she offers her insights and styling advice on prominent TV shows.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Sai has won numerous honours. His Royal Highness of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, has honoured her with an honorary doctorate degree for her excellence in the fashion industry. She also received an award from a US university in 2018 and was recently named the Iconic Influencer International Celebrity Fashion Designer of the Year 2022.

Sai has worked extensively with celebrities, and her knowledge of the business and dedication to her work have made her one of the most popular & in demand designers of the fashion world.

