Why Big Eyes Coin Casino Is The Best P2E Project Of 2023

The Best Play-To-Earn Project: Go BIG Or Go Home With Big Eyes Coin’s Crypto Casino

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) effect is undeniable, since it was created it has caused waves in crypto communities everywhere. With a presale that has set trends for other cryptocurrencies and the recent announcement of a crypto casino that will be opening up by the end of summer, the project is well in contention to be the next big meme coin in the industry. Despite Big Eyes’ cute appearance, it wants you to know that it is a meme coin that is to be taken seriously on the market.

How Did Big Eyes Coin Begin?

Big Eyes the Cat was sick of being perceived as weak because of its cuteness. So sick, it was determined to establish itself on the crypto market and cash in on the cuteness, after all, looks get you far in this world. Big Eyes then launched its plan to infiltrate the market and dive deep into the world of decentralized finance. Big Eyes believes that cryptocurrency is essential to hoard the majority of the world's

ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin has made many efforts to allure crypto experts as well as crypto newbies to go BIG and get in on the Big Eyes Coin action. This is why Big Eyes Coin is essentially reaching out to the community and enticing them with bonus offers and loot boxes.

Big Eyes Coin Creates Waves in the Community

Big Eyes Coin is also all about charity and giving. Meme coins are a powerful tool in the sense that they are visually pleasing and more often than not, cause buzz over the internet, therefore inviting people to invest.

Big Eyes Coin has done an immense amount of community outreach during its existence. Big Eyes the Cat is especially particular when it comes to saving the oceans and preserving sea life. 5% of all $BIG will be going towards charities dedicated to saving the oceans from excessive pollution.

After all, the sea contains vital minerals and nutrients, including Big Eyes' very own cat food. Global warming is a pressing issue that isn’t going away any time soon, so it is refreshing to have a public crypto platform address the issues that the world faces.

Big Eyes wants the world to win, but also the people who invest their funds into the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem to win as well. Big Eyes are constantly giving people huge returns on their investments, including Loot boxes where people could win BIG literally and figuratively.

Investors could walk away with up to 5000% more BIG than their initial investment amount with the Loot boxes. This is what made Big Eyes Coin so popular, and this is why Big Eyes Coin has made over $43 million. BIG is now back on the market for its stage 3 price, until the 3rd of June when the presale will end.

Dive Into The Big Eyes Crypto Casino

On August 29, 2023, Big Eyes Coin will introduce its very own cryptocurrency casino. But avid gamblers and crypto-crazed fans throughout the world are eagerly anticipating the big launch. The Big Eyes Coin Casino's structure is still being finalized, but for now, here is all the knowledge that we have about the project.

There will reportedly be more than 4,000 casino games on the site, including several play-to-earn games, giving players lots of chances to win more BIG, the network's preferred currency. Big Eyes Coin will be the only currency accepted for all deposits, withdrawals, and purchases; this will improve the trading volume for $BIG on a 24-hour basis. Increasing website traffic will undoubtedly result in the creation of more Big Eyes Coin Space accounts.

