Why Dogeliens Can Create Crypto Millionaires As Shiba Inu And Thorchain Did In 2021

Dogeliens is a memecoin created with versatile use cases that can help make the next crypto millionaires. In 2021, Shiba Inu leveraged a community and became a top memecoin with incredibly high value.

Notably, Shiba Inu's creator, Ryoshi, did not start building use cases until the project became widely known. At the onset, Shiba Inu was only a test that could have failed, and investors might have lost money. But this is not the case with Dogeliens.

Unlike Shiba Inu, Dogeliens is not creating an ecosystem of probabilities. Instead, the Dogeliens team has always been intentional regarding the project's utilities.

This article will discuss two use cases that Dogeliens developers are building for the token. Also, you will understand why these use cases and a large community can skyrocket DOGET's price and the market cap of Dogeliens. But first, what is DOGET?

What is DOGET

DOGET is a BEP-20 memecoin created to prove that crypto assets are the best currency today. Also, DOGET runs on BNB Smart Chain, a scalable network that is also cheap to use.

The total number of $DOGET to ever exist is 25 billion tokens. Due to the nature of memecoins, it is often common for them to have a high supply, which explains why DOGET's supply will be up to 25 billion.

Everyone in the Dogeliens universe needs DOGET tokens for one thing or another. Whether to stake and earn more or to pay for in-game assets, DOGET is the only utility token you can use in Dogeliens.

Mind-Blowing Use Cases Of Dogeliens

The most important utility that the Dogeliens team is building is a digital academy called Barkington University. Here, Dogeliens will employ independent tutors to create hundreds of hours of videos and articles that teach everything about blockchain and crypto.

Remember that only about 7% of the entire world uses crypto today. So, there is a vast need for crypto education, and Dogeliens plans to be at the forefront. The multitude of students at Barkington University can access some courses for free. However, there will be a few advanced courses that will require them to pay DOGET tokens.

Another utility that gives value to DOGET is the Dogeliens crypto exchange. Users can trade DOGET and other BEP-20 tokens here for lowered fees. But that's not the icing on the cake.

The Dogeliens exchange will also have an interface for staking DOGET tokens. Staking means locking a crypto asset for a certain period to earn more of it. Accordingly, you will earn more DOGET tokens by staking what you have on the Dogeliens exchange. Moreover, staking DOGET will help reduce the number in circulation and increase its value.

Away from these two use cases, Dogeliens is also building a blockchain gaming platform called Puptopia. Remember, people need to purchase DOGET to subscribe to courses at Barkington University, stake it on the Dogeliens exchange, and buy NFTs in Puptopia.

Those needs drive demand for DOGET. Such demand will be responsible for pumping DOGET's price above what investors can imagine.

Dogeliens vs Thorchain

Thorchain is a blockchain for liquidity farming. It supports the native assets of other blockchain networks, allowing users to deposit and stake coins like BTC, BNB, ETH, and LTC. Similarly, Thorchain allows you to swap those coins on its network and earn yield for your activities.

Rune is the native coin of Thorchain, created to secure the network via the proof-of-stake mechanism. According to a theory by Thorchain, if holders stake 80% of all RUNE, Thorchain's market cap will be 3x the value of all native assets locked in Thorchain.

For instance, imagine the value of external native coins like BTC, ETH, and BNB on Thorchain is $1 billion. If Rune holders stake 80% of its supply, RUNE will automatically have a market cap of $3 billion.

How To Enter The Dogeliens Presale

Everyone can be an early part of the Dogeliens universe. All you need is to purchase DOGET in the ongoing presale. First, ensure you have created a crypto wallet that supports Wallet Connect or allows you to connect with decentralized platforms.

Next, buy or deposit BNB or ETH into your wallet. You can now visit Dogeliens official website to get started. Click "Buy Now" on the homepage and directly connect your wallet with the website or use Wallet Connect.

After that, enter the amount of BNB or ETH you wish to pay, and the platform will display an estimate of the DOGET tokens you will receive in return. Finally, select "Buy" and confirm the transaction on your wallet.

Conclusion

The Dogeliens team has designed one of the best memecoins ever created. The success of Dogeliens does not depend on probabilities but on actual use cases. Thus, if this project matches your investment style, be sure to buy DOGET in the ongoing presale.

