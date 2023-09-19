 Why Experts Foresee Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) Being Left Behind by Kangamoon (KANG) : The Tribune India

Why Experts Foresee Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) Being Left Behind by Kangamoon (KANG)

Recently, investment experts have set their sights on an intriguing new contender in the meme coin arena: Kangamoon (KANG). This cryptocurrency is not just another meme coin; it combines meme culture with play-to-earn gaming elements, setting it on a path to potentially outshine established tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC).

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Showing Minimal Gains

Shiba Inu (SHIB), often hailed as the "Doge Killer," has recently shown minimal gains in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Despite the relatively stagnant price movement, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has made significant strides.

Shibarium, the Ethereum L2 network developed by the Shiba Inu team, has reached a remarkable milestone by processing over 2M transactions and accommodating more than 1.1M wallet addresses. This demonstrates a robust and active user base within the Shiba Inu community.

Although the Shiba Inu price may be relatively stable, its ecosystem continues to thrive with increasing adoption and activity on its blockchain. Experts forecast that the Shiba Inu coin will trade between $0.00000946 and $0.00001078 within Q4 of 2023. Thus, many individuals look at other projects with more room for growth.

Polygon (MATIC): Hype Continues Building

The hype around Polygon (MATIC) has been steadily building, and the crypto community is eagerly anticipating the launch of Polygon 2.0. This upcoming upgrade isn't just another routine update; it represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Polygon network.

The community is buzzing with speculation about the potential enhancements and features that Polygon 2.0 might bring. The primary focus of this upgrade will be improving scalability and interoperability.

However, despite this positive development and hype, market analysts predict the Polygon price will sit between $0.79 and $0.87 by December 2023. As a result, those seeking more gains seek new projects with more upside potential.

Kangamoon (KANG): Challenging Established Tokens

While Shiba Inu and Polygon are well-known cryptocurrencies in the market, Kangamoon (KANG) has recently been making waves in the crypto market. Kangamoon stands out in the crowded meme coin space due to its unique approach. It's not solely focused on creating memes but has integrated play-to-earn elements into its ecosystem.

In this P2E game, players take on the role of Kangamoon, a kangaroo passionate about boxing. This gameplay provides an engaging and interactive experience, attracting a broader audience beyond meme enthusiasts. In addition to the exciting boxing gameplay, players can earn virtual currency and rare in-game assets by winning matches.

Moreover, cryptocurrency success often hinges on the strength of its community. Kangamoon will build a robust community of meme enthusiasts, gamers, and investors. The project's engagement with its community, combined with its unique gameplay and earning potential, has garnered significant attention.

Currently, the KANG native token is valued at only $0.005 as it is in Stage 1 of its presale. However, thanks to its low market cap, experts are bullish that it will experience a surge much faster than Shiba Inu and Polygon. In fact, they forecast a 22x pump before its presale ends. 

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

