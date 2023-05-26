Why Play-To-Earn Is The Best Niche To Invest In Metaverse?

Rise Of Crypto Casinos: Invest In Top Play-to-Earn Crypto Projects - Decentraland, Big Eyes Coin, Axie Infinity

2023 is gearing up to be the year of Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming, and you don't want to miss this roller coaster ride. Bloomberg projections have the metaverse market nearing an astronomical $800 billion by 2024. More exciting? By 2025, an expected 500 million players will be in P2E games - that's more than the population of North America!

Now, let’s dive into some live stats. In the first quarter alone, top play-to-earn crypto projects like Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have seen their values skyrocket by 216.47% and 65.45%, respectively. A new player, Big Eyes Coin Casino, which raised over 42 million in crypto presales, is now venturing into the P2E arena.

Axie Infinity: From Pixel Pets to Pot of Gold

Axie Infinity, the P2E marvel making waves in the gaming landscape. Crafted by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis on the Ethereum and Ronin blockchains, this game has turned heads with its unique Ethereum-based economy.

In 2023, Axie Infinity will be nothing short of a powerhouse. With daily active players soaring to 25,311, the game's population has grown rapidly - in fact, average monthly players saw a remarkable surge from 1,320,228 to 379,672 within a year. Notably, January 2023 painted a promising picture - active users hiked by 59% and sales volume ballooned by an impressive 214%.

Looking into the crystal ball, Axie Infinity isn't slowing down. The allure of the P2E model, which rewards participants with coveted cryptocurrency, will likely bring more gamers to its arena. Plus, frequent updates and fresh features promise a vibrant and engaging gaming experience.

Decentraland: Your Passport to the Blockchain Metaverse

Pack your bags and prepare for a virtual journey like no other. Welcome to Decentraland, a blockchain-based metaverse that's taking 2023 by storm.

Featuring a thriving marketplace of pixelated plots, Decentraland has emerged as a hotspot for digital real estate transactions, all facilitated by its native cryptocurrency, MANA. But here's the real teaser – according to DigitalCoinPrice, MANA is expected to skyrocket by a staggering 243.66% by the end of 2025, topping out at $1.74!

In Decentraland, the power to create is in your hands. Fancy a custom landscape, a unique marketplace, or perhaps an ingenious application? Go for it! Your creations can be shared and even monetized, adding a new dimension to the community experience.

The world of Decentraland is more than just an investment; it's a journey, an adventure, and an experience that's changing the game.

Winking at Fortune: The Big Eyes Coin Taking Over the Crypto Casino Stage

Take a deep breath, game aficionados, and crypto buffs. The Big Eyes Coin Casino is here to shake up the world of Play-to-Earn (P2E) crypto gaming. With a treasure trove of 4,000 casino games and numerous P2E games in the pipeline, it's setting up the stage for some seriously high stakes fun. But the real game-changer? Every bet, every win, every payout – it's all in $BIG.

Big Eyes Casino isn't just a funfair; it's a full-fledged economy where $BIG is the lifeblood. Future plans include merchandise and other perks on the casino website, all purchasable with our beloved $BIG.

The result of all this BIG-centric action? An upswing in the 24-hour trading volume, a factor that's music to the ears of investors and traders. Higher trading volume equals greater interest and value, decreases volatility, and keeps the buy-sell spread minimal. It's a triple win for $BIG, its holders, and the crypto market at large.

The impact doesn't stop there. The consistent trading volume and utility showcase the project's viability, increasing its chances of being listed on major CEX like Binance.

In a nutshell, the Big Eyes Coin Casino isn't just a gaming platform; it's a strategy, a community, a bustling economy, and a promising investment all rolled into one. So, are you ready to go BIG?

Final Bet

As we wrap up this thrilling ride through the crypto casino universe, let's leave you with this - the surge of P2E gaming in 2023 is no passing fad, it's a seismic shift in how we play and earn. Metaverse's market value is set to hit the stratosphere, with players expected to flood into the games in record numbers. Investing in these top play-to-earn crypto projects might change your life forever!

Invest in Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.