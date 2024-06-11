 Why Should You Buy a Mediclaim Policy? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Why Should You Buy a Mediclaim Policy?

Why Should You Buy a Mediclaim Policy?


It is quite common for everyone to be worried about the health of their families. Thus, we should always try to secure ourselves financially to be able to afford quality medical treatment during any emergencies.

Therefore, keeping in mind the increasing rates of medical inflation, it is crucial to buy a health insurance policy. Considering how unpredictable life can be, having a suitable mediclaim plan gives us a sense of contentment and helps us maintain our financial stability.

Scroll down to learn more about why you should purchase a mediclaim policy.

What is a Mediclaim Policy?

A mediclaim is a medical insurance policy that provides you with financial assistance, allowing you to cover all your medical costs, without leaving you with any financial burden. It also offers cashless facilities through which your claim will be covered by the insurance provider directly with the hospital.

You need to make monthly premium payments for Mediclaim insurance policies like any other health insurance policy. It offers you coverage for medical expenses like ICU charges, hospital room charges, ambulance costs, and other charges related to hospitalisation.

Thus make sure to go for a suitable mediclaim plan, through which you can avail several benefits including coverage for pre-existing diseases, cashless procedures, flexibility in renewability, reimbursement etc.

What are the Benefits of Purchasing a Mediclaim Policy? 

There are several benefits of purchasing a mediclaim policy, some of which have been listed below:

●       Cashless Settlement

Through a mediclaim plan, you can have access to cashless treatment. During such a scenario, hospital bills and other medical expenses shall be settled by the insured provider with the hospital directly.

●       Wide Choices of Policies

You can get a wide range of choices when it comes to selecting a suitable healthcare plan that aligns with your healthcare requirements perfectly.

●       Tax Benefit

You can also get a tax benefit under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act through which you can save up to a certain amount of your total taxable income.

●       Financial Protection

Having a mediclaim policy is no less than a sense of security. Such financial protection lets you stay calm and handle medical emergencies wisely.

How to Select the Right Mediclaim Plan?

In order to select the right mediclaim plan, there are certain factors that you need to consider. These include the following:

●       Assess Your Needs

The key to selecting the perfect mediclaim plan for you is to evaluate your healthcare requirements. Once you are assured about what you need and how much you can afford, you can land onto the right one for you.

●       Network of Hospitals

You need to consider how wide the network of hospitals your insurance provider can offer. The wider the network is the better since the chances of receiving treatment get higher.

●       Waiting Periods

Waiting period is the time up to when you need to wait in order to receive the coverage you have applied for. You must go for the ones with a minimum waiting period.

●       Coverage

You need to check the coverage the company provides you and then buy a mediclaim policy. It is better to buy the ones with coverage for a higher number of treatments.

●       Premiums

It is desirable to purchase mediclaim policies based on your budget. Thus check the monthly premiums to ensure if it aligns with your budget.

How to Purchase a Mediclaim Plan Online?

Once you ensure your healthcare requirements and have done adequate research about the insurance provider, you can follow the below process to proceed ahead and purchase a mediclaim plan online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the insurance provider from whom you intend to buy the policy.

Step 2: Navigate to the buy mediclaim plan policy.

Step 3: Fill in the required details which include your name, gender, age, email address etc.

Step 4: Customise the coverage you would like to receive based on your healthcare requirements.

Step 5: Preview the coverage and premium plan then proceed to pay. Make the payment and the coverage of the policy will begin.

Please note that the procedure as mentioned above is a general one and may differ among varied insurance providers. Hence, you must inquire about the process of application by connecting with the insurance company through their email or contact number provided on their official website.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, a mediclaim policy is no more a privilege but indeed a need considering the increasing costs of medical treatments in the present times. It not only provides you with financial coverage but also a peace of mind when it comes to maintaining financial stability during medical emergencies. So make sure to research the insurance provider and the mediclaim plan to have an informed approach for purchasing one.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Inflation


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

2
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

3
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

4
India

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slap row reflects anger among farmers: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

7
India

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

8
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

9
Punjab

Let’s see how Ravneet Bittu will tackle farm issues, says Partap Singh Bajwa

10
India

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

'Sanctity of NEET-UG exam affected, need answers': Supreme Court seeks NTA’s response to paper leak allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling for a...

Jammu and Kashmir bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

Security forces sound high alert in Jammu and Rajouri distri...

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

The four big frontline portfolios stay the same -- Amit Shah...

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the secon...

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

In a press conference here, Atishi alleges that the Haryana ...


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email ‘just for fun’

Haryana CM informed water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G Saxena

‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti found on park wall in Delhi, FIR registered

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest