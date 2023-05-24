 Why You Should Use an Online Loan App for Your Personal Loan? : The Tribune India

Why You Should Use an Online Loan App for Your Personal Loan?

Why You Should Use an Online Loan App for Your Personal Loan?


New Delhi (India): Indian mindsets, habits, and practices are changing. For instance, taking a loan today is no longer a taboo or a sign of financial shortfall. Indian millennials take Personal Loans for various purposes, such as financing vacations, studying abroad, renovating homes, covering wedding expenses, etc. Many financial organisations have started offering instant Personal Loans online to fulfil these growing demands and fuelling the dreams of ambitious young Indians.

Online Personal Loans have slowly become popular due to their several benefits, including customised repayment plans, cheap interest rates, digital application methods, and 24/7 availability. Most modern NBFCs also have instant Personal Loan apps that provide quick, trouble-free, and paperless access to funds to tackle financial emergencies. These apps handle every step of loan processing online, from application and documentation to approval and disbursal. There are multiple reasons why people use online loan apps for Personal Loans. Let’s discuss them in brief.

Benefits of Using a Digital Loan App

Here are a few benefits of applying for a Personal Loan through an instant loan app:

  • Hassle-Free Loan Application: Many reputable financial institutions offer instant Personal Loans with time-efficient and hassle-free application procedures. Aspiring borrowers just need to download an app on their smartphones, register to apply, upload the necessary documents, and get approval instantly. The app sends a notification after processing the loan request.
  • Quick Processing: Traditional loan application methods take multiple days, sometimes weeks, to complete. Even after waiting for such a long time, the result might be a loan rejection, which wastes the borrower’s time and effort significantly. However, developments in the fintech industry and the onset of mobile loan apps have drastically changed the scenario. Today, one can measure the average approval time for loans in minutes. With a reputable instant loan app, getting loan approval within a few minutes is possible.
  • Zero Paperwork: When an individual decides to apply for a loan using a reliable mobile app, they do away with branch visits and physical paperwork. They can scan and upload the required documents on the app to obtain the desired loan.
  • Enhanced Flexibility: Aspiring borrowers get enhanced flexibility in choosing their desired loan amount and repayment tenure when taking out a Personal Loan. Depending on the lender’s policy, they may apply for an ample loan amount according to their requirement and repayment capacity. They can apply for any amount according to their eligibility. The same flexibility applies to the loan term. They can use an EMI calculator on the app's interface to choose a loan amount and tenure according to their requirements and budgets.
  • All-Time Accessibility: All-time accessibility is one of the most advantageous features of online loan apps. Users can just download the lender’s app from the Google Play Store and apply for a personal loan online anytime. That means they can access the money they want anytime with an instant loan app.
  • Convenience: Loan seekers no longer need to visit a branch office and wait days for loan approval. With a simple and easy-to-use loan app, they can conveniently get approval while sitting at home. Applicants just need to download the loan app, register to apply, and fill in a few details, which takes minimal effort and time.
  • No End-Use Restrictions: Another benefit of applying for a loan using an instant loan app is that borrowers can use the acquired funds for personal needs. Borrowers can use the loan for any purpose, be it a home renovation, medical emergency, wedding, vacation, education, etc. There is no need to specify a reason for borrowing the loan.
  • Direct Money Transfer to the Borrower’s Bank Account: Sometimes, even after getting loan approval, the disbursal process takes time due to additional formalities and complications. However, online loan apps directly transfer the money to the borrower’s savings account.
  • Small-Ticket Loans: Personal Loan apps offer collateral-free instant loans per the applicant’s eligibility and requirement. So, applicants don’t need to worry when they need a small-ticket loan using an instant loan app.

How Does an Online Loan App Work?

An online Personal Loan app is easy to use, and aspiring borrowers can access it from anywhere using a smartphone. They just need to fill out an online application form, provide a few details, and upload the necessary documents. The lending institution that owns the app verifies this information and evaluates the applicant's creditworthiness to offer them a loan with competitive interest rates. If the applicant accepts the loan offer, they disburse the funds directly into their account.

Points to Note When Using an Online Loan App

When using an instant loan app, borrowers must keep the following points in mind:

  • Online loan applications offer competitive interest rates, but comparing them with different lenders ensures a good deal.
  • Enquire about the processing charges, prepayment penalties, and other charges as they add to the total loan cost.
  • Use a Personal Loan EMI calculator to choose a loan term with affordable EMIs.
  • The credit score is a crucial parameter lending institutions use to determine an applicant's eligibility.
  • Sharing financial and personal information on an online platform poses security risks. Therefore, one must choose an app that uses sufficient security and encryption methods to keep it protected.
  • An applicant’s income, DTI ratio, credit score, and other parameters may limit the sum they can borrow through a loan app. Therefore, they must evaluate their funding needs to borrow an adequate loan amount.
  • Although loan apps provide fast access to the required funds, the approval and disbursal times may vary with each case. So, one must double-check the details and documents to streamline the process and accelerate approval.

In conclusion, an Online Personal Loan app is an excellent funding solution for those looking for convenient and quick access to money. These apps provide various benefits to the users, including flexible repayment tenures, fast approval procedures, and a user-friendly interface. That is why they have become a preferred loan option for borrowers looking for instant funds to cover various expenses.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

4
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

8
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

9
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

10
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Hailing from a humble background, 34-year-old Ram Bhajan is ...


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day