The cryptocurrency market is brewing with possibilities, and September is shaping to be an intriguing month for traders. As per insights from the AI-powered Google Bard, three altcoins are gaining substantial attention for their potential to shine in September: Arbitrum (ARB), Algorand (ALGO), and Everlodge (ELDG). Keep reading and explore what makes these tokens stand out and why they are capturing the spotlight.

Arbitrum (ARB): Unleashing Scalability with Layer 2 Solutions

Arbitrum (ARB), an L2 scaling solution, aims to address the Ethereum scalability issues. As gas fees and network congestion have been persistent concerns, Arbitrum's implementation promises faster and more cost-effective transactions.

In recent Arbitrum news, the ORBS token is getting ready to launch on Ethereum's Arbitrum rollup, an exciting event in the cryptocurrency industry. This connection gives consumers hope for a time when transactions will be quick and easy for their wallets.

Additionally, Google Bard is optimistic about Arbitrum's ability to alleviate Ethereum's scalability challenges, potentially driving adoption and boosting its value. As a result, experts remain bullish for Arbitrum crypto's long-term growth. In fact, they predict that the Arbitrum price may reach $1.46 by the end of 2023.

Algorand (ALGO): Championing DeFi and Beyond

Algorand (ALGO) has been a consistent player in the crypto space, known for its focus on high throughput and security. The project's scalability solutions and delivering efficient blockchain infrastructure have positioned it as a contender for DeFi and beyond.

Moreover, Algorand's partnerships with prominent financial institutions like Ripio further enhance its appeal. With the growing interest in DeFi and the increasing need for secure and scalable blockchain solutions, Google Bard has noticed Algorand's potential for growth.

Due to all these reasons, market analysts are confident that the Algorand coin will surge soon. Therefore, some foresee the Algorand price between $0.12 and $0.13 by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Ushering In a New Era of Real Estate Investment

Everlodge (ELDG) is making waves by redefining real estate investment through blockchain technology. By offering fractional ownership of properties through property-backed NFTs, the platform democratizes access to real estate markets and enhances liquidity. This model also solves plenty of issues that currently trouble this rising market.

For instance, one of the most significant barriers to real estate investment has been the high upfront costs required to buy property. Everlodge tackles this issue by minting luxurious properties into NFTs, which are then fractionalized. Thus, anyone can invest in them for prices as low as $100. But, as the property value appreciates, so will the NFT.

Also, the lack of transparency and security is another concern for investors. To solve these issues, Everlodge will store all ownership records, titles, and deeds in the smart contract's metadata. This trust-enhancing feature is pivotal in building confidence among investors and participants in the real estate ecosystem.

The ELDG native token is now in Stage 1 of its presale and costs just $0.012. But, according to Google Bard, ELDG has better upside potential than its rivals Arbitrum and Algorand as it has real-world connections to the real estate market (valued at $280T) and a low market cap of $5.7M. Because of this, market analysts predict a surge to $0.035 before its presale ends.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

