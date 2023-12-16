XPPen Artist 22 Plus Review: The Best Drawing Tablet with Screen

If you're in search of a drawing tablet that won't break the bank but still offers a large and stunning screen, you should definitely check out the XPPen Artist 22 Plus. This second-generation model has some impressive upgrades, making it one of the best drawing tablets with a screen available today.

In this review, we'll take a closer look at the XPPen Artist 22 Plus and explore its design, performance, compatibility, and more! By the end of this review, you can confidently determine whether the XPPen Artist 22 Plus is the ideal choice for your creative needs.

What Are the Key Features of the XPPen Artist 22 Plus?

As the world of digital art and design continues to evolve, we can't help but look forward to the next generation of graphics display tablets. There's no doubt that the XPPen Artist 22 Plus will be among the top contenders for those who demand power, versatility, and precision in their creative tools.

In this sneak peek, we'll explore the top 10 key features that will make the XPPen Artist 22 Plus a must-have for the digital artists and designers of tomorrow.

Generous 21.5-Inch Display

The XPPen Artist 22 Plus is equipped with a spacious 21.5-inch display, which serves as the centerpiece of its design. The expansive workspace ensures that every project is brought to life with the utmost precision and clarity, allowing the intricate details and nuances to be captured flawlessly.

This makes the XPPen Artist 22 Plus an ideal tool for artists who seek a highly immersive and detailed work environment.

Precision with X3 Pro Stylus:

If you're an artist, you know how crucial precision is when it comes to your creative process. That's why the X3 Pro Stylus is an essential tool for enhancing your drawing experience. With its 16,384 high-precision capabilities, the stylus responds with accuracy to even the subtlest of movements, allowing you to easily create intricate details. Whether you're sketching, shading, or illustrating, every stroke translates seamlessly onto the digital canvas.

High-Resolution Brilliance (1920x1080):

The Artist 22 Plus is an impressive piece of digital art equipment that boasts a remarkable resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. This high-definition display not only offers a visually stunning experience but is also ideal for professionals who demand precise color representation and intricate detail in their visual compositions. With such clarity, every digital artwork is presented with vivid and lifelike detail, ensuring that it meets the highest quality standards.

Enhanced Cursor Positioning

One of the standout features of the Artist 22 Plus is its improved cursor positioning, allowing for more responsive interaction with the digital canvas. This enhancement is a game-changer for artists who rely on accuracy for intricate designs and meticulous detailing, elevating the overall creative experience.

Revolutionary Roller Wheel and Dual Shortcut Keys

The revolutionary roller wheel and dual shortcut keys are the latest upgrades to the Artist 22 Plus. These innovative additions enable artists to access frequently used functions from the pen, eliminating the need to switch between tools or use the mouse.

With the roller wheel and shortcut keys working in sync, the workflow becomes more streamlined, resulting in a more intuitive and efficient creative process. So, don't miss out on this unique and practical addition to the Artist 22 Plus!

Customizable Buttons for Personalization

Recognizing the diverse preferences of artists, the Artist 22 Plus features customizable buttons. This allows users to tailor the functionality of buttons according to their individual workflow, providing a personalized and efficient working environment. The ability to adapt the device to specific needs enhances the overall user experience.

HD Visual Experience

The XPPen Artist 22 Plus is more than just a technical masterpiece; it provides an exceptional and immersive high-definition visual experience. The display's crystal-clear clarity empowers artists to evaluate and appreciate their work in the minutest detail, fostering a deeper connection with the creative process.

This HD visual experience is not only pleasant to the eyes but also plays a significant role in enhancing the overall quality of the final output, making it a must-have for artists who value precision and excellence.

Ergonomic Design with Adjustable Stand

When it comes to creative work, prolonged sessions can sometimes lead to discomfort and strain. That's why the XPPen Artist 22 Plus comes equipped with an adjustable stand, which allows users to customize the angle of their tablet to match their individual preferences.

This ergonomic design feature promotes a more comfortable and sustainable workflow. So you can focus on your creative output without worrying about discomfort or injury.

Wide Compatibility for Diverse Setups

This is no wonder the best drawing tablet with screen and is a game-changer for artists who refuse to be limited to a single ecosystem. Thanks to its extensive compatibility, this tablet integrates seamlessly with a variety of operating systems, providing unparalleled flexibility for creatives who work across multiple platforms.

This adaptability unlocks the tablet's full potential, allowing users to achieve their artistic vision no matter what their preferred setup may be. Get ready to experience limitless creativity with the Artist 22 Plus!

Rave Reviews and Insightful Feedback

The XPPen Artist 22 Plus is causing a stir in the creative world! With countless reviews and feedback from artists who have embraced its cutting-edge technology and impressive performance, this device has solidified its position as a game-changing tool for digital artistry.

Their firsthand accounts offer valuable insights into the device's capabilities, affirming its status as a reliable and innovative companion for artists who crave nothing less than the best!

What is the Price of XPPen Artist 22 Plus?

Owing to the price aspect, XPPen Artist 22 Plus is an excellent option for artists looking for a high-end drawing tablet that won't break the bank. With a price of $469.99, it offers a superior drawing experience boasting advanced features that are often found in much more expensive tablets.

Compared to other high-end drawing tablets with similar features, the XPPen Artist 22 Plus is an affordable option that offers excellent value for its price. It's an ideal choice for artists who want to upgrade their equipment without spending a fortune. The tablet has a stand that allows for adjustment of the angle and height, providing a comfortable drawing experience.

Also, the best part is that it is currently having a Christmas sale with 10% off on the actual price, making it the best time to purchase it!

Who Should Buy XPPen Artist 22 Plus?

This device is ideal for a wide range of users, from beginners to professionals. Let's take a closer look at who should consider buying this drawing tablet.

Professional Artists and Designers

Professional artists and designers who work on digital art and graphic designs will find the XPPen Artist 22 Plus to be a great investment. The device offers a large drawing area that is perfect for creating detailed illustrations and designs.

The 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and the tilt function allow users to create beautiful and accurate designs with ease. The tablet also comes with a pen that has a comfortable grip and provides a natural drawing experience.

Additionally, for those involved in animation, the XPPen Artist 22 Plus stands out as one of the best drawing tablets for animation. Its features, including a comfortable grip on the pen and a natural drawing experience, make it a versatile tool for a variety of creative endeavors.

Art Students

Art students who are studying digital art and design will also find the XPPen Artist 22 Plus to be a valuable tool. The large display and high resolution provide a clear and detailed view of the artwork, making it easy for students to see the details of their work. The tablet's compatibility with popular art software such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator also makes it a great choice for art students.

Digital Artists and Hobbyists

It is perfect for digital artists and hobbyists who enjoy creating digital art as a hobby. Not only they will enjoy working with the innovative features, but also drool over the large screen that is perfect for creating detailed drawings and paintings.

Beginners

If you are a beginner in the world of graphic designing, you must have found it too difficult to master using different apps and tools. Understanding this, XPPen Artist 22 Plus comes with an intuitive yet user-friendly interface and features. With it, you can come up with exceptional drawings and artistic works with minimal knowledge required for tool usage.

Wrapping it Up!

The XPPen Artist 22 Plus is the best drawing tablet with screen for artists of all levels. It comes with 21.5-inch IPS display with excellent color accuracy and a high resolution of 1920 x 1080, making it ideal for artists who require accurate color representation. The battery-free pen features 16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for precise and natural line work.

It also features two customizable buttons that can be programmed to perform different functions, making it easier for artists to work with their preferred tools. In short, XPPen Artist 22 Plus is a must-have for digital artists looking for the best drawing tablet with screen.

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.