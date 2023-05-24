 XRP, BIG, LTC - the Best Cryptocurrencies for 2023 - Flaunt Muscles : The Tribune India

XRP, BIG, LTC - the Best Cryptocurrencies for 2023 - Flaunt Muscles

XRP, BIG, LTC - the Best Cryptocurrencies for 2023 - Flaunt Muscles


XRP, Big Eyes Coin, and Litecoin - the Best Cryptocurrencies in 2023 - Flaunt Muscles

Step into the electrifying world of cryptocurrencies, where XRP, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Litecoin (LTC) reign supreme. With XRP's epic battle against the SEC, Litecoin's founder's bullish forecasts, and Big Eyes Coin's promising future, the crypto-verse is buzzing with excitement. Brace yourself for an exhilarating read!

Latest Update on the SEC v Ripple Battle

Ripple Labs, the mastermind behind the XRP cryptocurrency, has been facing off against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for almost three years now. The SEC claims Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering, but Ripple is putting up a fight. They argue that XRP doesn't fit the definition of an investment contract and question whether the SEC gave them fair notice.

What are the Hinman documents about?

In a thrilling twist of fate, the "Hinman documents'' have emerged as the hero in Ripple's defense against the SEC. Former SEC Director William Hinman's 2018 speech, where he hailed Ether's decentralized nature, has given Ripple hope in their battle against allegations of selling unregistered securities.

With this, the court has ruled that these documents are open to the public, shedding light on the SEC's actions. Truly, it's a victory for transparency and a boost for XRP! While XRP's price has dropped slightly, its user base is never losing hope. Should XRP win the case, experts predict a bullish future with prices soaring by 222% to reach the range of $1.26 to $1.49.

Litecoin’s Founder Forecasts a 700% Surge for LTC

Charlie Lee, the visionary founder of Litecoin (LTC), is bubbling with excitement as the highly anticipated halving event draws near on August 2, 2023. Litecoin's swift transaction speed and shorter block time of two and a half minutes make it a beneficial option for daily transactions. Based on these factors and more, Lee envisions a remarkable 700% increase in LTC's value during the upcoming bull market in 2025.

Lee's forecast is supported by historical data, as Litecoin experienced a staggering 450% surge during its first halving event in 2015. If his prediction holds true, LTC users may witness the coin reaching an impressive price of $600, making it an enticing opportunity for trading and investment.

Big Eyes Coin Sizzles Community with BIG NEWS!

Big Eyes Coin, an ERC-20 cryptocurrency, is nearing the end of its presale phase on June 3 and will make its debut on June 15, 2023. Excitingly, on August 29, 2023, two months following its launch, Big Eyes Coin will introduce its Casino and Play-to-Earn venture, which features over 4,000 games. This move aims to ignite the community's enthusiasm and demonstrate that Big Eyes Coin is not just another fleeting meme token.

In a time-bending twist, BIG has made a daring leap back to the Stage 3 price tag. Holders can now snag BIG at the incredibly profitable rate of $0.00017, where 1 USDT gets you a whopping 5833 BIG tokens! This magical maneuver has worked wonders, propelling BIG's presale funds to new heights of $41 million, just shy of the coveted hard cap by a mere $9.5 million.

BIG and Bullish Future

In the upcoming bull market of 2025, altcoins are poised for whopping gains, where BIG will reap its benefits. With a projected price of $0.001, the BIG team foresees a range of $0.0005 to $0.0009 by the end of 2023. Looking even further ahead to 2030, enthusiasts and investors express bullish sentiments for Big Eyes, with price projections ranging from $0.00375 to $0.0014.

The Final Word

In the realm of bold endeavors, Big Eyes Coin, XRP, and Litecoin shine brightly. However, it's the exhilarating journey through time and value within the Big Eyes universe that truly captures everyone's imagination. Take a captivating glimpse into a world of untold riches with this feline-inspired token, or venture elsewhere if you dare. But be warned, by not joining in, you may miss out on the opportunity to reap substantial rewards!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

4
Diaspora

NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

5
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

6
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

7
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

8
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for minimising dependence of accused on surety

10
J & K

G20: Absence of S Arabia, Egypt at Srinagar meeting a let-down

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...

New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration

New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration

Here is all about India’s new Parliament and controversies s...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport was a wrong man

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP’s associates

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor’s decision for repoll to elect committee members

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day