Youth of the country: Yuva Kabaddi Series is providing Financial Freedom

Jai Bhagwan of Alwar and Ajay Muthaia of Madurai shared their dream journey Defying financial challenges, resilient youth playing kabaddi shine on the grand national stage

New Delhi (India), July 20: “My father was my greatest pillar of strength, who is no longer by my side. With unwavering passion, I relentlessly pursued his dreams, yet the absence of his praise remains the greatest sorrow in my heart,” exclaimed Jai Bhagwan, a renowned Yuva Kabaddi Series player. 

Jai, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan, has been playing Kabaddi since the age of 14. Given the financial condition of their family, Jai focused on his skills and, with his sheer talent, made it to the Summer Edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. 

The Yuva Kabaddi Series became the springboard for his dreams, propelling him towards new heights and paving the way for his journey to the Pro Kabaddi League, where he stands tall among the stars of the game. Jai bagged his first gold at the Khelo India Games and was left in tears teary-eyed on receiving his first award at the YKS Summer Edition 2022. Unfortunately, Jai's father, who dreamt of watching his son on television all his life, was no more in this world to experience this proud moment.

Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) is encouraging new youngsters from every nook and corner of the country to make a career in the sport of Kabaddi. India's first year-long tournament, the Series, has become the second-largest tournament in the country. Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, laid the foundation stone of the series in 2022 along with well-known TV presenter, sports commentator Suhail Chandhok. The series, now in its fifth edition, has showcased fair play of the highest quality with 1051 young players, 496 matches, 47 coaches and 130 officials. Along with this, 65.71 percent of the total expenditure of the tournament is being spent directly on the betterment of the community, which includes Kabaddi players, coaches, officials and state associations.

- YKS player Ajay dreams of building his own house

Ajay Muthiah, hailing from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, shares another tale of success from the Yuva Kabaddi Series. Ajay, who plays right cover defender, lost his father six months ago during the South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Championship 22-23. At the age of 21, the onus of taking care of his mother and college-going sister fell on Ajay. Due to their challenging economic condition, Ajay's family do not have a house of their own to live in. Under the Khelo India program, Ajay earns a livelihood of up to Rs 10,000 every month. Along with this, through a national platform like Yuva Kabaddi Series, Ajay relentlessly works hard to not only make extra money but take his career on a progressive path. Ajay, who dreams of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League, also plays in local tournaments of his state.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

