ZappMax Reviews - Is Zapp Max Anti-Bug Lantern Legit or Scam?

Mosquitoes and bugs can hinder you from enjoying quality time indoors and outdoors. Bites from some pesky bugs and insects are painful and itchy, and can leave ugly marks on your skin. Similarly, some of these tiny creatures transmit diseases like malaria.

Most people use chemical-based insect and bug repellants. However, these chemicals may be harmful and trigger allergic reactions in some people. Similarly, chemical-based bug repellants are unsuitable for households with young children and pets.

Bug and insect zappers are popular today. ZappMax is a new-generation product promising to protect homeowners and users from mosquitoes and flying insects.

Is the ZappMax Anti-bug lantern worth the hype? Is it effective? How does it work?

What is ZappMax?

ZappMax is a rechargeable lamp that keeps mosquitos and other bugs away. It uses cutting-edge technology to kill and repel flying insects and bugs. The anti-bug lantern is user-friendly and ideal for households with young children and pets.

ZappMax is ideal for indoor and outdoor use. It can help you enjoy quiet fishing or camping experiences at night. Similarly, you can place it in your room to dispel and kill annoying insects. The gadget is eco-friendly and does not use any chemicals. The device uses a UV-free light to attract and zap insects.

Customers can buy ZappMax at discounted prices via the official website. It requires zero installation and is easy to maintain. Similarly, the voltage-current is ideal for killing small insects without leaving an awful smell. The powerful LED light may also brighten dark environments.

How Does it Work?

ZappMax uses innovative and scientifically proven technology to attract and kill harmful insects. It is not chemical-based and hence eco-friendly. The powerful LED light emits a blue hue scientifically proven to draw any insect. The UV-free light directs the annoying bugs toward the device’s core. Immediately the bugs and insects come into contact with ZappMax; they are killed instantly. According to the creator, the device scorches the insects without emitting any burning smell.

ZappMax uses high voltage power and is ideal for eliminating small insects but poses zero harm to humans and pets. All the zapped insects and bugs collect in the detachable tray. You can empty ad sweep away the residue using a built-in brush.

ZappMax can eliminate fruit flies, black flies, mosquitoes, horse flies, and gnats.

ZappMax Features

Ideal for Indoor and Outdoor Use – ZappMax is portable and has a compact design. You can use it on your patio, kitchen, living room, fishing sites, and any other area where you need protection against insects.

Eco-Friendly – ZappMax uses no chemicals to eliminate unwanted bugs and insects. Instead, it uses UV-free light technology to attract and zap small insects. Similarly, it does not produce any odor.

Powerful – ZappMax maker claims that all insects and bugs are zapped or killed immediately after coming into contact with the indoor and outdoor bug zapper. The pressure from small insects triggers a high-voltage current that quickly eliminates them.

Lightweight – The gadget is easy to carry in all outdoor and indoor spaces. All its parts are inbuilt, thus making it easy to carry.

Child and Pet Safe – ZappMax features durable micro-plastic bars that prevent high voltage from shocking humans and pets. The anti-bug lantern is safe for users of all ages.

Rechargeable – The device comes with a standard USB charger that enables you to charge it anywhere. A single ZappMax charge can last for over 20 hours.

Durable – ZappMax is supposedly ideal for all seasons. It can keep away all winged insects and bugs in winter and summer.

User-Friendly – ZappMax does not require any installation. It is easy to charge and clean. The gadget has a built-in brush that makes it easy to sweep all zapped insects.

How to Use ZappMax

ZappMax does not require any particular skill to operate. It is best to use at night or in dark environments. The anti-bug lantern requires zero installation. After charging it, the creator recommends turning it on using the on/off button on the device.

Step 1 – Attract

ZappMax emits a light blue hue scientifically verified to attract any form of winged insects. The blue light draws the nasty bugs toward the core.

Step 2 – Zap

After attracting the bugs and insects to the core, the device triggers a high-voltage current that kills them instantly. ZappMax does not emit any nasty smell after scorching the insects. However, the power is not high enough to shock humans and pets.

Step 3 – Capture

ZappMax features a convenient tray and brush, making it easy to sweep the zapped insects. You can empty and clean the tray in readiness for subsequent use.

How to Get the Best Experience from ZappMax

Please turn on the device for 48 hours during the initial days of use

Close the doors and windows during the day to create a dark environment. You can pull the curtains for total darkness

Place ZappMax at least one meter above the ground

Turn off all other sources of light for maximum benefits

Turn off the air conditioner and fan

Benefits of ZappMax Anti-bug Lantern

Works in All Spaces – ZappMax is portable and has a 20-hour battery life. It can keep unwanted intruders in indoor and outdoor spaces. You can use it in a camping trail, RV, fishing grounds, and any other room with annoying insects.

Boost Sleep Quality – The sounds from insects and bugs can hinder you from achieving quality sleep. ZappMax is a noiseless bug zapper that can help you get quality sleep in the bedroom or other sleeping areas.

Eco-Friendly – ZappMax is toxin and chemical free. It does not use any chemicals and emits safe, UV-free light. It is promoted as a better option to common chemical-based mosquito repellants.

Pros

User-friendly

Requires zero installation

Weatherproof

Noiseless

Pet and child friendly

Works for indoor and outdoor spaces

30-day money-back guarantee

Easy to clean

Free US Shipping

Cons

Only sold on the official website

It may not work in large spaces or rooms

FAQs About ZappMax Q: What is ZappMax?

A: ZappMax is an indoor and outdoor bug-zapping lantern that uses LED purple light to kill all winged insects and bugs and can protect consumers in 250sq.ft.

Q: How much noise does ZappMax produce?

A: ZappMax produces zero sounds. It zaps the insects quickly without emitting any sounds. You can use it in sleeping areas and spaces that require zero noise.

Q: How do I install ZappMax?

A: The bug zapper requires zero installation and can be hung up or placed on a flat surface. All its parts are built-in and require no professional installation to use, and they can be charged using the included USB plug and will work for up to twenty hours.

Q: Can I use it around children?

A: ZappMax has a casing that protects users from being electrocuted. However, users should place it away from young children and pets to prevent accidents.

Q: Do the insects emit odors after zapping?

A: No, the zapping technology shocks the insect leading to instant death. It does not produce any odors.

Q: How do you remove the dead insects?

A: ZappMax features a removable tray that collects all the zapped bugs. You can remove and clean the tray once it is complete.

Q: How much power does ZappMax use?

A: The anti-bug lantern uses minimal power to operate. After charging, the ZappMax can offer power-free service for up to 20 hours.

Pricing

ZappMax is only available on the official website. The anti-insect lamp is new to the market and hence unavailable in leading retail sites. Customers should order the product directly from the manufacturer to avoid buying imitations.

One ZappMax $49.95 + $7.95 Shipping

Three ZappMax $39.95 Each + Free Shipping

Five Zapp $29.95 Each + Free Shipping

A 30-day ZappMax refund policy protects each product. Customers can return faulty ZappMax within the stipulated time to qualify for a refund. Customer Service is available five days a week, from 9:00 to 17:00 (CET) at:

US Phone Support: +1 (855) 476-8060

Product Returns Address: Returns Dept 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C Denver, CO 80239

Conclusion

ZappMax is an anti-bug lantern that can keep away all forms of winged insects. It uses a blue light to attract the harmful bugs before zapping them using a high voltage current. ZappMax is ideal for indoor and outdoor spaces. Customers can purchase it only via the official website at affordable prices.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.